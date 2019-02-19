Jets and M&T Bank Announce 2nd Annual Touchdown for Teachers Program 

The New York Jets and M&T Bank have announced their second annual Touchdown for Teachers program, which recognizes local teachers for outstanding contributions to their students, schools and communities with a focus on promoting physical fitness, health, wellness and nutrition. Peers, family, friends and students can now submit nominations for deserving teachers in the tri-state area.

"We're excited to once again partner with M&T Bank to continue our Touchdown for Teachers program," said New York Jets President Neil Glat. "We think it's important to acknowledge all the work that our local teachers provide for the children in our community and we're proud to be able to reward their efforts."

Two finalists will be selected based on their level of engagement in the community, their degree of positive impact and commitment to education. One nominee will be awarded the grand prize, a surprise visit from a New York Jets player and a $5,000 grant for his/her school.

Both finalists will receive VIP invitations to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for the opportunity to watch a training camp practice, and the runner-up will receive a $1,000 grant for their school.

"As a community focused bank, we recognize the important role teachers play in neighborhoods across the region. We're leveraging our partnership with the New York Jets to honor outstanding teachers and draw more attention to the ways they go above and beyond for their students," said Mallory Boron, administrative vice president for retail banking for M&T Bank in Northern New Jersey.

M&T Bank is the Official Community Bank of the New York Jets and the exclusive provider of Jets branded debit cards.