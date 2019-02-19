 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets and M&T Bank Announce 2nd Annual Touchdown for Teachers Program 

Feb 19, 2019 at 07:00 AM

The New York Jets and M&T Bank have announced their second annual Touchdown for Teachers program, which recognizes local teachers for outstanding contributions to their students, schools and communities with a focus on promoting physical fitness, health, wellness and nutrition. Peers, family, friends and students can now submit nominations for deserving teachers in the tri-state area.

"We're excited to once again partner with M&T Bank to continue our Touchdown for Teachers program," said New York Jets President Neil Glat. "We think it's important to acknowledge all the work that our local teachers provide for the children in our community and we're proud to be able to reward their efforts."

Two finalists will be selected based on their level of engagement in the community, their degree of positive impact and commitment to education. One nominee will be awarded the grand prize, a surprise visit from a New York Jets player and a $5,000 grant for his/her school.

Both finalists will receive VIP invitations to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for the opportunity to watch a training camp practice, and the runner-up will receive a $1,000 grant for their school.

"As a community focused bank, we recognize the important role teachers play in neighborhoods across the region. We're leveraging our partnership with the New York Jets to honor outstanding teachers and draw more attention to the ways they go above and beyond for their students," said Mallory Boron, administrative vice president for retail banking for M&T Bank in Northern New Jersey.

M&T Bank is the Official Community Bank of the New York Jets and the exclusive provider of Jets branded debit cards.

Educators can submit their nomination starting today until Friday, March 29, 2019 through the online application form at newyorkjets.com/teachers . All nominated teachers will receive a certificate of recognition from the Jets and M&T Bank. The finalists will be selected by a committee of Jets staff members and M&T Bank staff and will be notified by April 19.

Related Content

news

OTA Notebook | Spring Report on David Bailey

QBs Coach Bill Musgrave: 'We Want To Be Able To Tailor Our System' To Geno Smith

news

Jets RB Braelon Allen: 'The Time is Now for Me'

After Injury-Shortened Campaign, Third-Year Runner is Back Bigger Than Ever

news

T Armand Membou Seeks to Continue His Upward Climb in 2nd Jets Season

His Goals for the Rest of the Summer: 'Get As Strong & Explosive As I can...Get Really Dialed In This Year'

news

Where Are They Now: Steve McLendon

Defensive Tackle Started 59 Games for the Green & White

news

OTA Practice Report | Jets Special Teams in the Spotlight Wednesday

HC Aaron Glenn: 'This Is Where [Rookies] Understand What Their Role Could Be'

news

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Looks To Be 'More Consistent' '26

Addition of Veteran Demario Davis Provides 'Somebody to Lean On'

news

Jets LB Demario Davis on Rookie Edge David Bailey: 'Tremendously High Ceiling'

A Trio of Veterans Like What They See in No. 2 Overall Draft Pick

news

Aaron Glenn Has New Pieces for Jets Secondary: 'We Want Guys That Can Make Plays'

Minkah Fitzpatrick and D'Angelo Ponds Join the Green & White; Andre Cisco Returns from Injury

news

MetLife Stadium Achieves LEED Gold Certification Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

Recognition Reflects Lasting Legacy on Sustainability Following the Tournament

news

Jets Sign WR Jalen Walthall

Green & White Waive/Injured WR Quentin Skinner

news

The Key To NFL Longevity: Jets Veteran Players Weigh In

Demario Davis Credits New Technology in Recovery for Long Career

news

Notebook | Jets C Josh Myers: 'I Love Everyone in Here'

Garrett Wilson Is 'Excited,' but Has 'a Lot of Work to Do'

Advertising