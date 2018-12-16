Jamal Adams: Sam Darnold Is a Bad man
Dec 16, 2018 at 04:00 AM
GM Darren Mougey & HC Aaron Glenn Making Final Preparations Ahead of Thursday's Draft
Will a Top 3 Pass Catcher Be There When the G&W Pick at No. 16?
Veteran Geno Smith, Named the Starter in 2026, Is a Bridge to the Future
Trevor Sikkema: 'That's Truly a Special Player'
ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid Now Likes Arvell Reese
NFL Insider Says: 'No Matter How You Slice It,' Green & White Can 'Dramatically Alter Their Roster'
ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid: 'He's One of the Smartest Safeties I've Ever Evaluated'
Ian Rapoport Likes the Geno Smith Fit, Dishes on 2 Fantastic Quarterback Flyers in NFL Draft
Rogers Compares Corner's Playstyle to Aaron Glenn
AG, Darren Mougey and Jets Are Making Final Preparations for Next Week's Selection Meeting in Pittsburgh