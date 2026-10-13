Hometown Huddle: Jets Unveil Inclusive Playground at Brooklake Elementary School

Players signed the Dunkin' hats kids were wearing, answered their questions about being pro football players and put smiles on their faces.

"It's always been a thing of mine just to come and give back to the community," CB D'Angelo Ponds said. "Just remembering when I was in their shoes when I was in elementary school, just imagining if an NFL player or an NFL team came to my [school] and how I would've felt in that moment, I feel like that's what makes it so big for me."

The tire swing that's design looks like a Dunkin' sprinkled strawberry frosted donut was a fan favorite. Neel Shah, a longtime Jets fan who owns over 20 Dunkin' locations, said this project represents the company's core value of "Dunkin' Joy."

"It means everything, just seeing that the Jets organization cares for what we stand for just being there for the kids and [the players] taking the time on their day off and just building the community around us," Shah said.

Munzer and Jackie Davis brought this project to life, seeing a need for their students who couldn't access the playground to create a space where "they could play in a safe environment." What started as a request for funding for items turned into much more with the support from the Jets.

"The fact that they were willing to put this type of project together really brought it to the next level," Munzer said. "We really needed a space where we could have safe play for kids with special needs, but for kids with all abilities too."

The creative courtyard includes interactive musical elements to bring a sensory element to the play space – a necessary element Munzer and Davis said their students needed. The Jets played the drums and xylophone flowers with the kids during their visit.