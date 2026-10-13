Hometown Huddle: Jets Unveil Inclusive Playground at Brooklake Elementary School

A Play60 Adaptive Fitness Zone was unveiled at Brooklake Elementary School in Florham Park, NJ during this year's Jets Hometown Huddle event.
The $150,000 playground build was made possible through a collaboration between the United Way of Northern New Jersey, Dunkin' and the Jets. On Monday, the Atlantic Health Jets Women's Organization, comprised of the women who are affiliated with the team, including staff members, significant others of coaches, players and football personnel, volunteered their time assisting with the build.
"Without their support, love and dedication to us and our students we would not be standing here today," said Jennifer Munzer, one of Brooklake's special education teachers. "At the end of the day it's about creating a space where every child feels included, supported and celebrated for who they are. (The Jets) helped us turn a dream into a reality, and for that, we are forever grateful."
Since moving headquarters to northern New Jersey in 2007, the Jets have invested over $1.6 million dollars to..., creating 20 Play60 Fitness Zones across the area. This was the fourth project completed in Florham Park.
"It started with a simple belief – every child deserves a place to play," said Alexis Seubert, President of the Florham Park Education Foundation (FPEF). "Yesterday, this community built it."
As the students of Brooklake Elementary school experienced the new space for the first time, members of the Jets' rookie class spent their Tuesday off day playing alongside them.
"It's an extreme blessing to come out with the kids and have fun," edge David Bailey said. "The rookie class came from all over the country and getting to know this community, personally, I think is very important and I've been having a lot of fun."
Gallery | Jets, United Way of Northern NJ & Jets Women's Organization Help Build Playground for Local School
The Jets and the United Way of Northern New Jersey partnered together with help from the Jets Women's Organization to build a playground as part of the annual Hometown Huddle Day of Service.
Players signed the Dunkin' hats kids were wearing, answered their questions about being pro football players and put smiles on their faces.
"It's always been a thing of mine just to come and give back to the community," CB D'Angelo Ponds said. "Just remembering when I was in their shoes when I was in elementary school, just imagining if an NFL player or an NFL team came to my [school] and how I would've felt in that moment, I feel like that's what makes it so big for me."
The tire swing that's design looks like a Dunkin' sprinkled strawberry frosted donut was a fan favorite. Neel Shah, a longtime Jets fan who owns over 20 Dunkin' locations, said this project represents the company's core value of "Dunkin' Joy."
"It means everything, just seeing that the Jets organization cares for what we stand for just being there for the kids and [the players] taking the time on their day off and just building the community around us," Shah said.
Munzer and Jackie Davis brought this project to life, seeing a need for their students who couldn't access the playground to create a space where "they could play in a safe environment." What started as a request for funding for items turned into much more with the support from the Jets.
"The fact that they were willing to put this type of project together really brought it to the next level," Munzer said. "We really needed a space where we could have safe play for kids with special needs, but for kids with all abilities too."
The creative courtyard includes interactive musical elements to bring a sensory element to the play space – a necessary element Munzer and Davis said their students needed. The Jets played the drums and xylophone flowers with the kids during their visit.
"It's a blessing," Davis said about seeing the players interact with her students. "This is a dream come true."