Jets Rookie David Bailey Breaks Out With 3 Sacks in Win Over the Browns

HC Aaron Glenn praised one of his prized rookies, but said there's always room for improvement.

"Listen, I've said it all along that, man, his time is going to come," Glenn said after the game. "I have all the confidence in him in the world [in him], and he did a good job today. He did a good job. There's some things that he's got to work on, but for him to come out and get I think like three sacks.

"I mean that that's who David is, and we expected that."

After the Jets took a 17-12 lead with 3:07 to play on Allen's run, the teams exchanged possessions and Cleveland got back the ball with 1:41 to play and 80 yards to go. A short completion and a pair of incompletions later, the Browns faced fourth-and-11 with 57 seconds on the clock. As Watson scrambled, Bailey used his 4.5 speed to close in from across the field before Will McDonald forced a fumble and scooped up the recovery.

Watching from the sideline, Smith offered superlatives for his rookie teammate.

"That's who he is." Smith said. "We've seen it from the moment he stepped in at training camp. He was all around the football making plays, and he's been doing it all season. He's a young player, but he's got a veteran approach, and he does the little things well. And so, it's great to see him show up the way that he did. I know it's only going to increase his confidence and allow him to go out there and make more plays."

Veteran LB Demario Davis put a ribbon on Bailey's performance.