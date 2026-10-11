Jets Rookie David Bailey Breaks Out With 3 Sacks in Win Over the Browns

In a downpour on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, David Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in April's NFL Draft, had the first breakout game of his professional career when he had 3 (of the team's 8) sacks, 7 tackles, 4 QB hits and 3 TFL the Jets' heart-stopping 17-12 victory over the Browns. Bailey's sack total in the game was one short of the franchise record currently held by several players, including Will McDonald IV last season.
With the win, the Green & White (2-3) ended a 3-game losing streak and ended Cleveland's 3-game winning streak.
"We had a big focus on working on our four-man rush game this week, kind of rushing with some chemistry, working together," Bailey said. "We were working with each other throughout the whole week, going after practice, spending a little extra time in the film room. So I think honestly, the D-line as a whole just came together."
Jets RB Braelon Allen, whose 22-yard TD run with 3:07 remaining was the decisive score, took note of Bailey's dominance.
"He balled out today, man, and so exciting to see so many of our rookies making big plays throughout these past few weeks," Allen said. "The future's bright for DB, and you know everybody that we got. It's exciting."
With the Jets leading by 7-0 after a Geno Smith-to-Garrett Wilson 32-yard TD pass on New York's opening drive, Bailey got his first takedown of Browns QB DeShaun Watson on a first-down play at the 9:12 mark. Watson, in the shotgun, juggled the snap and Bailey swooped in for a 6-yard loss and Cleveland's 20-yard line.
"Great interior pressure," Bailey said of his first sack. "I was coming from the right side. Great interior pressure, and also great pressure from the opposite edge. I can't remember who it was, but basically, we just did a great job collapsing the pocket, and it was kind of anybody's game."
After the Browns pulled within a point, 7-6, on a pair of field goals, Bailey notched his second sack of the game. On third down, Bailey sped from the edge to sack Watson at the Browns 33-yard line, forcing a punt.
"Second one great call by [DC Brian] Duker," Bailey said. "So just we had, I think, we had a six-man pressure and they just couldn't pick us all up and just came off the edge just kind of one along with the quarterback."
Early in the fourth quarter, Bailey's sack of Watson, for an 8-yard-loss, forced another Cleveland punt as the Jets were clinging to a 10-6.
"Third one was kind of similar to the second and first one," Bailey said. "Great job by the D-line, great interior push. Quarterback couldn't step up, kind of just chased him from behind."
HC Aaron Glenn praised one of his prized rookies, but said there's always room for improvement.
"Listen, I've said it all along that, man, his time is going to come," Glenn said after the game. "I have all the confidence in him in the world [in him], and he did a good job today. He did a good job. There's some things that he's got to work on, but for him to come out and get I think like three sacks.
"I mean that that's who David is, and we expected that."
After the Jets took a 17-12 lead with 3:07 to play on Allen's run, the teams exchanged possessions and Cleveland got back the ball with 1:41 to play and 80 yards to go. A short completion and a pair of incompletions later, the Browns faced fourth-and-11 with 57 seconds on the clock. As Watson scrambled, Bailey used his 4.5 speed to close in from across the field before Will McDonald forced a fumble and scooped up the recovery.
Watching from the sideline, Smith offered superlatives for his rookie teammate.
"That's who he is." Smith said. "We've seen it from the moment he stepped in at training camp. He was all around the football making plays, and he's been doing it all season. He's a young player, but he's got a veteran approach, and he does the little things well. And so, it's great to see him show up the way that he did. I know it's only going to increase his confidence and allow him to go out there and make more plays."
Veteran LB Demario Davis put a ribbon on Bailey's performance.
"It's astronomical," he said. "But that's the type of player he is. That's why they drafted him where they drafted him. He's just an unreal talent."