Edge David Bailey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jets rookie edge David Bailey has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.
Bailey registered 3 sacks of Browns QB Deshaun Watson, marking the first 3-plus sack game by a rookie since New Years Day 2023 (James Houston). He also joined Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. as the only players this season with a 3-plus sack game. Bailey, Hugh Douglas (1995) and - unofficially Joe Klecko (1977) and Mark Lomas (4 sacks in 1970) - are the only Jets rookies with 3-plus sacks in a game in franchise history.
"We had a big focus on working on our four-man rush game this week, kind of rushing with some chemistry, working together," Bailey said. "We were working with each other throughout the whole week, going after practice, spending a little extra time in the film room. So, I think honestly, the D-line as a whole just came together."
Bailey became the ninth rookie in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors and the fourth Jets rookie to win on defense. The last Jets rookie to win either Offensive or Defensive Player of the Week this early in a season was QB Geno Smith, who earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 5 of 2013.
"He's a young player but he's got a veteran approach, and he does the little things well," Smith said of Bailey. "It's great to see him show up the way that he did. I know it's only going to increase his confidence and allow him to go out there and make more plays."
The Jets racked up 8 sacks of Watson as Bailey led a unit that also received solos from S Dane Belton, CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr., rookie DT Darrell Jackson Jr., DT Jowon Briggs and edge Will McDonald IV.
"He's David Bailey," CB Azareye'h Thomas said. "Great bend, speed, tenacious, motor, crazy bend, crazy. Everything that you would want in an edge is in David Bailey."
Of the 76 defenders who have 100-plus pass rush snaps this season, Bailey ranks tied for fourth in sacks (5), fourth in pressures (26) and second in pressure rate (22.0%)
"Just relentless," said Jets HC Aaron Glenn of Bailey's effort against the Browns. "The same things you really saw from him coming out of college. His ability to bend the edge, his ability to dip, lean, use power in that lean and be able to rip up and be able to go make plays on the quarterback. His ability to make a move and then rush with power also."
Bailey tied for the team leading with 7 tackles (5 solos) and was credited with 4 QB hits in the win. The Jets held the Browns to 198 total yards and 96 yards on the ground as Bailey lined up in 57-of-68 snaps (87%).
"The other things that really showed up in the game was his ability to play the run, and I think that's one thing that he's not getting enough credit for," Glenn said. "But man, he did a hell of a job when it came to run defense, too, so he just had an all-around game as far as affecting the quarterback and playing the run."
Through five games, Bailey leads the Jets with 5 sacks, 6 TFL and 7 QB hits. His 25 tackles place him fourth on the NFL's fourth-ranked defense and he's added 1 PD and 1 FF.