Edge David Bailey Named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Jets rookie edge David Bailey has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team's 17-12 victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Bailey registered 3 sacks of Browns QB Deshaun Watson, marking the first 3-plus sack game by a rookie since New Years Day 2023 (James Houston). He also joined Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. as the only players this season with a 3-plus sack game. Bailey, Hugh Douglas (1995) and - unofficially Joe Klecko (1977) and Mark Lomas (4 sacks in 1970) - are the only Jets rookies with 3-plus sacks in a game in franchise history.

"We had a big focus on working on our four-man rush game this week, kind of rushing with some chemistry, working together," Bailey said. "We were working with each other throughout the whole week, going after practice, spending a little extra time in the film room. So, I think honestly, the D-line as a whole just came together."

Bailey became the ninth rookie in franchise history to earn Player of the Week honors and the fourth Jets rookie to win on defense. The last Jets rookie to win either Offensive or Defensive Player of the Week this early in a season was QB Geno Smith, who earned Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 5 of 2013.

"He's a young player but he's got a veteran approach, and he does the little things well," Smith said of Bailey. "It's great to see him show up the way that he did. I know it's only going to increase his confidence and allow him to go out there and make more plays."