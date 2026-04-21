Deal Them In: Darren Mougey & Jets Are Ready to Spend Their Draft Capital

The evolving draft as the Jets' 16th pick approaches is when the variables really start to exponentially multiply. Will they spend that pick on a quarterback, or a wide receiver, or a true linebacker, or some other position? Or will they be receptive when the phone calls from other teams really begin in earnest?

"These next few days, the calls pick up around the league," he said. "It's a lot of teams feeling each other out. Each team you talk to, 'Oh, we're open to moving up or moving back.' They're just feeling teams out and gathering information. But we plan and have days where we have strategy meetings. These next few days, we really hone in on that.

"We think there are good players throughout this draft, and we're hoping we can land some of them. But this time of year, it's a lot of just feeling everyone out. You really don't know until you get on the clock, because no one knows how it's going to fall, no one knows how they're going to feel at that moment."

So the draft becomes kind of like a high-stakes game of Texas Hold 'Em?

"Totally," he said. "You don't know what to believe this time of year. That's the truth."

What were to happen, staying with the poker metaphor, if a sweet deal comes along and Mougey has to buy some chips that might include any of the four selections the Jets hold in the first two rounds of the 2027 draft? The GM and his team have also considered that possibility just a little.

"It's our job to know the football landscape as a whole looking forward," Mougey said. "We think we know today, OK, next year this is what the free agent class may look like, next year we think this is what the draft class will look like. But as we all know, those things change — fast! Injuries, performance goes up and down.

"So what's most important is that we know this draft and we know our team now and we're focused on adding good players this draft."