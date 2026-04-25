CB D'Angelo Ponds Looks in the Mirror and Sees Aaron Glenn

In his 15 starts, he led IU's defense with 10 pass breakups and added 61 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INTs (one returned for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a blocked kick.

Ponds played the 2023 season with James Madison, then followed HC Curt Cignetti to Indiana, winning the National Championship this past January. Ponds who calls himself an "aggressive, scrappy corner" comfortable on the outside or in the slot inside, and moving to Bloomington, IN, put Ponds in the unique position of face two of his teammates, each who were first-round picks in Pittsburgh on Thursday night: QB Fernando Mendoza and WR Omar Cooper Jr. Talk about "iron sharpening iron."

"I feel like it helped me a lot," Ponds said about facing the Raiders' No. 1 overall selection every day in practice. "Just going against the elite caliber quarterback like Mendoza, a guy who's smart because they can he can break down your coverage based off before the play, pre snap. So it's taught me a lot how to disguise things and not let the quarterback know what you're doing pre-snap."

As he's about to embark on a new stage in his career, Ponds looked back at his opportunities, or lack thereof, coming out of Chaminade-Madonna HS in Hollywood, FL.