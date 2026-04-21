Analyst Dane Brugler: 'To Me, Arvell Reese Is the Best Player in the Draft'

"To me, Arvell Reese is the best player in the draft, and I think a part of that is the hybrid nature of all the ways he can impact your defense," Brugler said. "And I think some people see that, and they're a little scared off by oh well, he doesn't have a true position. This isn't a tweener. And there's a big difference between being a tweener and then being versatile, being able to do a lot of different things. His value to that Ohio State defense with [DC] Matt Patricia was the ability to show something pre-snap and then another thing post-snap, line up on the edge one play, but then be a stacked 'backer at the next. And so, I think that was his value. But if you wanted him to be a full-time pass rusher, why can't he do that? There's nothing on film that says he can't do that. And so there's a little bit of projection here, but there's projection with all these guys where you're going to be asking them to do something a little bit different than what they were asked to do at the college level."