Cornerbacks Review: Some Positives Seen, More Needed

The Jets cornerback situation was like many other positions on the Green & White in 2018: Some very good developments got overwhelmed by injuries and other issues.

For starters, Jets corners had as many pick-sixes (two, by Morris Claiborne vs. Indy and Trumaine Johnson at Tennessee) in '18 as they had in the previous seven seasons combined.

Through 10 games, Claiborne already was having the best of his seven NFL seasons with career highs in PDs and INTs, prompting him to say, "I feel like this is the best I've done, I feel like I'm playing my best football." He went on to become only the second Jets CB in the last five seasons to log 1,000 defensive snaps (joining Buster Skrine, who had 1,011 snaps in 2017).

And at Buffalo, Johnson had the first two-interception game by a Jets CB in three years to help his team to a much-needed road win.

But then came the overwhelming parts.

Claiborne was listed with a shoulder injury beginning before Week 8 at Chicago plus foot, neck and ankle pains at different times. He played through them, although his second-half numbers weren't as strong as his first-half stats, until he was placed on IR before Game 16. Johnson sat out five October-November games with a quad injury and was a healthy scratch for the season finale. Buster Skrine missed two games with a concussion.

And after the defense last season slashed in half the number of long passes to wideouts, the opponents' numbers bounced back to 2016 levels — 18 completions of 30-plus yards to WRs, seven for touchdowns.