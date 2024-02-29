Would Georgia's Brock Bowers Like to Team Up with Aaron Rodgers, Jets? 'It'd Be Pretty Sweet'

"Void" is a harsh description of Conklin and company, but if the draft shakes out where the top three tackles and top three wideouts are all gone, Bowers (6-4, 235) certainly is in the running to be considered the best available athlete at No. 10.

"I'm a competitive guy," he said. "We could be racking up weights on a bar and I'm still trying to be the fastest one to do it. That's just how I grew up and how I am, playing all four sports in high school. I felt that really drove my competitive nature to want to win and do everything to the best of my ability."

As for his NFL landing spot, he said he didn't have a preference: "I just want to go to a place that I'm wanted and I'll be able to be used and just hopefully have a good rookie season."

All his numbers and video suggest that will happen, whether he winds up at One Jets Drive or back near home at SoFi Stadium or somewhere in between. In his three seasons combined with the Bulldogs, he had 175 receptions for 2,538 yards (14.5 yards/catch) and 26 touchdowns, plus 19 rushes for 193 yards (10.2 yards/carry) and five more TDs.

"I feel like I can bring a lot to an offense, just be a do-it-all kind of guy. That's how I hope to be used, like I was at Georgia," he said in describing his versatile game. "I feel like I'm pretty good in yards after catch and just being able to make people miss and turn good plays into great plays."

As draft analyst Dane Brugler noted, Bowers "has ridiculous speed for his size, but his competitiveness with the ball is almost as impressive. His tape is full of 'hidden' yards after the catch, breaking tackles and dragging defenders."

Teamwise, despite an ankle injury that limited him to UGa's first 10 games last season, he contributed winning play to the Bulldogs, as evidenced by their 38-2 record with him in the lineup, 42-2 overall and two national championships.

Put it all together and several analysts have used the G-word -word — generational — in describing his pending NFL impact.

Bowers simply says, "Put me in, Coach," whether it's catching passes and taking handoffs from Rodgers or any other QB and team in the first half of Round 1.