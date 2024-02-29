Would Georgia's Brock Bowers Like to Team Up with Aaron Rodgers, Jets? 'It'd Be Pretty Sweet'

This is the time of year when NFL executives, personnel gurus and draft fan-atics turn into kids getting into the holiday shopping spirit. They all want to acquire every player in free agency and the draft to make their team complete.
And Georgia tight end Brock Bowers is one of those gotta-have-hims. Among the many questions Bowers fielded during his well-attended Thursday media session at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis were those regarding which teams he's met with ("Shoot, about 15 teams," he said) and which he'd like to play for.
For instance, could he see himself teaming up with Aaron Rodgers in the Jets' offense?
"It'd be pretty sweet," said the agreeable multiple-warhead 21-year-old from wine country in Napa, CA (not far up U.S. 5, we might add, from Rodgers' Chico, CA, stomping grounds). "He's one of the best all-time at quarterback. It'd be cool to learn under him, play with him and learn some stuff."
On the surface, the Jets wouldn't appear to be in the Bowers market. Their TE room, populated by still young veterans in Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert plus the big-target athleticism of second-year man Zack Kuntz, looks full. And many have identified bigger needs for the Green & White offense, on the line and at wide receiver.
But during the draft buildup, anything is possible. The draft gurus are starting to come out in force and several, chief among them Mel Kiper Jr., see the possibility of the Jets and Bowers coming together in Round 1 on April 25.
"Think about it," Kiper said in introducing his most recent mock draft Wednesday on espn.com. "Aaron Rodgers is returning, they have a void at the position and they might jump at the opportunity to add a pass-catching tight end with rare run-after-the-catch ability. That's a natural fit. And yes, New York has a bigger hole at offensive tackle, but what if it doesn't totally love its options here?"
"Void" is a harsh description of Conklin and company, but if the draft shakes out where the top three tackles and top three wideouts are all gone, Bowers (6-4, 235) certainly is in the running to be considered the best available athlete at No. 10.
"I'm a competitive guy," he said. "We could be racking up weights on a bar and I'm still trying to be the fastest one to do it. That's just how I grew up and how I am, playing all four sports in high school. I felt that really drove my competitive nature to want to win and do everything to the best of my ability."
As for his NFL landing spot, he said he didn't have a preference: "I just want to go to a place that I'm wanted and I'll be able to be used and just hopefully have a good rookie season."
All his numbers and video suggest that will happen, whether he winds up at One Jets Drive or back near home at SoFi Stadium or somewhere in between. In his three seasons combined with the Bulldogs, he had 175 receptions for 2,538 yards (14.5 yards/catch) and 26 touchdowns, plus 19 rushes for 193 yards (10.2 yards/carry) and five more TDs.
"I feel like I can bring a lot to an offense, just be a do-it-all kind of guy. That's how I hope to be used, like I was at Georgia," he said in describing his versatile game. "I feel like I'm pretty good in yards after catch and just being able to make people miss and turn good plays into great plays."
As draft analyst Dane Brugler noted, Bowers "has ridiculous speed for his size, but his competitiveness with the ball is almost as impressive. His tape is full of 'hidden' yards after the catch, breaking tackles and dragging defenders."
Teamwise, despite an ankle injury that limited him to UGa's first 10 games last season, he contributed winning play to the Bulldogs, as evidenced by their 38-2 record with him in the lineup, 42-2 overall and two national championships.
Put it all together and several analysts have used the G-word -word — generational — in describing his pending NFL impact.
Bowers simply says, "Put me in, Coach," whether it's catching passes and taking handoffs from Rodgers or any other QB and team in the first half of Round 1.
"I feel like I'm one of those no-issue dudes, I'm not going to cause any off-field issues," he said in humbly but beguilingly stating his case. "I'm just a competitor. I love to compete. And I want to do it at the highest level.'