3 Takeaways | Jets Special Teams Have a Bounce Back Game

The Clock

Heading into the matchup, the Bears and Jets led the NFL in time of possession, each averaging over 34 minutes with the ball. Chicago only had the ball for 26 seconds more than the Green & White on average.

"We were highly aware of that," Bears HC Ben Johnson said. "We knew it could be one of those games where both teams have minimal possessions, and he want to maximize all that."

And the Bears controlled the clock. The Jets only had the ball for 17:15 and struggled to generate momentum and keep the offense on the field.

"For your defense to go out there and have nearly 90 plays and I think the offense had 32 plays, right there it's tough to get something going in that situation," HC Aaron Glenn said. "When you have that discrepancy of 89 plays and 32 plays, it's something we have to look at and something we have to continue to work on."

The Jets have sustained long drives before including the 19-play drive in Week 1 against the Titans, but the Bears prevented them from converting on any third-down attempts (0 of 7).