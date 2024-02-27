 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 Combine

Presented by

Ways to Watch | 2024 NFL Combine Schedule

GM Joe Douglas to speak Wednesday; Field Workouts Begin Thursday

Feb 27, 2024 at 07:59 AM
2022-Combine-Logo

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. Prospect drills are broken down by position group throughout the week, with coverage to be broadcast live on NFL Network and NFL+. Results from the on-field drills will be tracked here.

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Jets Content | Participants | Detailed Player Schedule

LIVE on nyjets.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and the Official Jets App:

Wednesday, Feb. 28

  • 12 p.m. - Joe Douglas Press Conference
  • 12:30 p.m. - Live at the NFL Combine

Thursday, February 29

  • 12 p.m. - Live at the NFL Combine

Combine Workout Schedule:

Thursday, February 29 | NFL Network | 3 p.m.

  • Defensive Line
  • Linebackers

Friday, March 1 | NFL Network | 3 p.m.

  • Defensive Backs
  • Tight Ends

Saturday, March 2 | NFL Network | 1 p.m.

  • Quarterbacks
  • Wide Receivers
  • Running Backs

Sunday, March 3 | NFL Network | 1 p.m.

  • Offensive Line

Related Content

news

As NFL Combine Begins, Jets Reside in an Intriguing Spot

NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah Examines Tackle vs. Wide Receiver at No. 10 in the Draft
news

Top Athletes Can Be Found Early & Late in the Draft, as Jets Showed Last Year

Edge Will McDonald (15th Overall), TE Zack Kuntz (220th) Put Up 'Freaky' Numbers at Combine, Pro Days
news

What Are You Most Looking Forward to at Next Week's NFL Combine? 

Draft Prospects Will Be in Indianapolis starting Feb. 26
Advertising