Sapp Signed, Riley Returns to P-Squad

The New York Jets have signed linebacker Ricky Sapp from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Eron Riley to the practice squad. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.
Sapp (6'4", 252) was signed to the practice squad Nov. 28 after being released from the Jets practice squad a week earlier. He was initially signed by the Jets to the practice squad Oct. 31 after being released by Philadelphia during training camp Aug. 5. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2010 before being placed on injured reserve Aug. 31, 2010. He started 36 of 50 games at Clemson and posted 17.5 sacks and 142 tackles during his career.
Riley (6'3", 210) was waived by the Jets on Tuesday after being signed off of Denver's practice squad Oct. 19. He was inactive for seven Jets contests and was active but did not play in two games. Riley was in training camp with the Broncos this season prior to being added to their practice squad Sept. 4. He entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore and spent time on the Ravens and Panthers practice squads. Riley started 40 of 45 games during his career at Duke and totaled 144 receptions, 2,413 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.