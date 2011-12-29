Sapp Signed, Riley Returns to P-Squad

The New York Jets have signed linebacker Ricky Sapp from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Eron Riley to the practice squad. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Sapp (6'4", 252) was signed to the practice squad Nov. 28 after being released from the Jets practice squad a week earlier. He was initially signed by the Jets to the practice squad Oct. 31 after being released by Philadelphia during training camp Aug. 5. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2010 before being placed on injured reserve Aug. 31, 2010. He started 36 of 50 games at Clemson and posted 17.5 sacks and 142 tackles during his career.