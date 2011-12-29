 Skip to main content
Advertising

Transactions

Presented by

Sapp Signed, Riley Returns to P-Squad

Dec 29, 2011 at 02:45 AM

The New York Jets have signed linebacker Ricky Sapp from the practice squad and signed wide receiver Eron Riley to the practice squad. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Sapp (6'4", 252) was signed to the practice squad Nov. 28 after being released from the Jets practice squad a week earlier. He was initially signed by the Jets to the practice squad Oct. 31 after being released by Philadelphia during training camp Aug. 5. He was a fifth-round draft pick of the Eagles in 2010 before being placed on injured reserve Aug. 31, 2010. He started 36 of 50 games at Clemson and posted 17.5 sacks and 142 tackles during his career.

Riley (6'3", 210) was waived by the Jets on Tuesday after being signed off of Denver's practice squad Oct. 19. He was inactive for seven Jets contests and was active but did not play in two games. Riley was in training camp with the Broncos this season prior to being added to their practice squad Sept. 4. He entered the NFL in 2009 as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore and spent time on the Ravens and Panthers practice squads. Riley started 40 of 45 games during his career at Duke and totaled 144 receptions, 2,413 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

David Bailey Becomes a Football Player Again on First Day of Jets Rookie Minicamp

Top Pick Signs Contract, Then Takes the Practice Field and Gets to Work on New Playbook and Relationships

news

Jets Will 'Push the Envelope' with Rookie QB Cade Klubnik

Aaron Glenn Says Team Going Through Its Process on Veteran Quarterbacks

news

2026 Jets Schedule to Be Released on May 14

Green & White Slate's Slate to Be Unveiled at 7:30 P.M. ET

news

Jets Sign No. 2 Overall Selection David Bailey to Rookie Contract

Texas Tech Edge Is Highest Defensive Player Selected by the Green & White

news

Jets Sign Second-Round Draft Pick D'Angelo Ponds to Rookie Contract

Diminutive CB Helped Indiana to Unbeaten Record and a National Championship

news

Jets Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents

Green & White Add Pair of Special Teamers From BYU & Bruising Toledo RB Chip Trayanum

news

Jets to Host 31 Tryout Players in Rookie Minicamp

OL Rocco Spindler, Son of Former Jet Marc Spindler, to Attend This Weekend's Camp

news

Jets Sign OL Anez Cooper to Rookie Contract

Miami's Massive O-Lineman Adds Depth to a Well-Established Unit

news

Jets Announce Rookie Numbers

First-Round Selections David Bailey to Wear 31, TE Kenyon Sadiq to Wear 16 & Omar Cooper to Don 83

news

Jets Sign First-Round Draft Pick TE Kenyon Sadiq to Rookie Contract

Rookie TE Caught 51 Passes for Oregon Last Season; Excelled at NFL Combine

news

Jets Sign QB Cade Klubnik to Rookie Contract

Clemson Product: 'Let's Get to Work'

news

Jets Sign DB VJ Payne to Rookie Contract

Kansas State Safety's Goal as an NFL Rookie Is to Be 'the Best Person I Can Be out on the Field'

Advertising