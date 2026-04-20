NFL Draft Trade Winds Could Be Swirling for the Jets

Some NFL receivers have been given the nickname "7-Eleven" because they're always open. While Jets GM Darren Mougey had a cup of coffee in the NFL as a player, the former San Diego State receiver will likely need a cup of joe by his side throughout the upcoming draft weekend. When teams call Mougey about trade discussions, he will be open for business.
"We're always open," Mougey said at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "We're open. We'll go through this draft process, like I said, and really build the board. The calls typically don't happen until [the] middle [of the week], as it gets closer to the draft, but we'll always be open and always pick up the phone."
In his first draft at the GM helm for the Jets, Mougey sent fifth- and sixth-round picks (Nos. 145 and 207) to the Philadelphia Eagles so he could draft Alabama S Malachi Moore in Round 4 (No. 130 overall). Then a round later, Mougey sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 186 overall) to Baltimore so he could move up 10 picks in Round 5 and select Miami edge Tyler Baron.
"It's just another mechanism to build the team and the roster," Mougey said last month.
The second-year GM has been quite active on the trade front the past six months. Since the beginning of the new league year in early March, he sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time first-team All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick. He also secured his starting QB, swapping a 2026 sixth-round pick for a Raiders' 2026 seventh-round pick in a trade that brought Geno Smith back for a second stint with the Jets. Mougey also added a big piece to his defensive line in DT T'Vondre Sweat in a veteran exchange that sent edge Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans.
"We were forecasting the edge market in free agency and the draft and felt like we could add some pieces there," Mougey said. "[Johnson] was in the last year of a fifth year, it's hard to find DTs. T'Vondre was a piece and a type we were really looking to add."
After signing Kingsley Jonathan and Joseph Ossai in free agency, the Jets could strike at edge to get their draft proceedings underway. With the No. 2 overall selection, many pundits believe the choice will come down to either Texas Tech edge Davis Bailey or versatile Ohio State LB Arvell Reese. The Jets own nine draft picks, four in the top 44 and a pair in Round 1 (Nos. 2 and 16).
"If we love the player, let's go get him," said HC Aaron Glenn. "And I think [Mougey] does a really good job, number one, of me and him communicating on like how should we go about doing this, and I think he's said this before, man, he's going to answer the phone, which I love that because you never know, you never know. The draft day, I love that day, I really do because you just never know what's going to happen. You hear all these guys that are going to get drafted in these certain spots and it's never that, so to me that's the exciting part of it and I love every part of it. Hell, I was a part of that when I came out. Shoot, I thought I was going to be the sixth pick, and I wound up going 12, so that's how it happens."
Since being hired as GM of the Jets in January 2025, Mougey has executed 14 trades with 11 teams. Last November, Mougey acquired a 2026 first-round pick, a 2027-first round pick and WR Adonai Mitchell from Indianapolis in exchange for CB Sauce Gardner. He also obtained a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick plus DT Mazi Smith from Dallas in a swap that sent DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys.
"I'm always going to pick up the phone," Mougey said. "I'm always going to be making calls and just exhausting all options and mechanisms, any player acquisition."
As far as draft picks, Mougey has acquired 12 and traded 13 – 11 of those being sixth- or seventh-round picks. If it makes sense to move this weekend, Mougey will pull the trade lever and it wouldn't be a surprise if he did in multiple times. He continues to take a calculated approach and will make the value play. Darren Mougey is always open.
"You never really know until you get in the draft, but it's fun to build those boards and have those projections and talk about the different scenarios," he said.
Check out which top prospects will be attendance for round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh on Thursday April 23rd.