NFL Draft Trade Winds Could Be Swirling for the Jets

Some NFL receivers have been given the nickname "7-Eleven" because they're always open. While Jets GM Darren Mougey had a cup of coffee in the NFL as a player, the former San Diego State receiver will likely need a cup of joe by his side throughout the upcoming draft weekend. When teams call Mougey about trade discussions, he will be open for business.

"We're always open," Mougey said at the NFL Annual League Meeting. "We're open. We'll go through this draft process, like I said, and really build the board. The calls typically don't happen until [the] middle [of the week], as it gets closer to the draft, but we'll always be open and always pick up the phone."

In his first draft at the GM helm for the Jets, Mougey sent fifth- and sixth-round picks (Nos. 145 and 207) to the Philadelphia Eagles so he could draft Alabama S Malachi Moore in Round 4 (No. 130 overall). Then a round later, Mougey sent a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick (No. 186 overall) to Baltimore so he could move up 10 picks in Round 5 and select Miami edge Tyler Baron.

"It's just another mechanism to build the team and the roster," Mougey said last month.

The second-year GM has been quite active on the trade front the past six months. Since the beginning of the new league year in early March, he sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Dolphins in exchange for three-time first-team All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick. He also secured his starting QB, swapping a 2026 sixth-round pick for a Raiders' 2026 seventh-round pick in a trade that brought Geno Smith back for a second stint with the Jets. Mougey also added a big piece to his defensive line in DT T'Vondre Sweat in a veteran exchange that sent edge Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans.

"We were forecasting the edge market in free agency and the draft and felt like we could add some pieces there," Mougey said. "[Johnson] was in the last year of a fifth year, it's hard to find DTs. T'Vondre was a piece and a type we were really looking to add."