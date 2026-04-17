With NFL Draft on Deck, Jets Have Several Options at Quarterback

"Obviously, Geno Smith is not your long-term answer – he's 35 years old," Battista said. "So you have to start somewhere along the line get young quarterbacks into the pipeline. I asked Aaron [Glenn] if you need to come out of this draft with a young quarterback and he said we need to come out of it with good players. So, I'm like not necessarily a young quarterback? And he said good players."

"Darren Mougey has earned a lot of respect in the league over this past year based on how he's conducting business, people have found him to be very transparent, people have found him to be very smart about how he's doing it," Pelissero said. "You don't quite frankly always hear that about first-time general managers and a lot of people didn't really know Darren well. But I've talked to so many people who we talk to in various negotiations and things who all came around with a pretty strong sense of this guy is impressive in terms of what he's doing here. He owes it to himself, to the Jets organization, to Aaron Glenn, to Woody [Johnson] to say we're going to dig in on every single one of these guys because you don't know. Yes, your percentages are higher taking a guy in the first round in terms of success rate, but half those guys fail, too. Your percentages are much lower in those later rounds, but there are Brock Purdy's out there, there are Tom Brady's".