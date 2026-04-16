 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Previews

Presented by

At No. 2, Jets Have Their Pick of Guys on the Edge

ESPN Draft Analyst Jordan Reid Now Likes Arvell Reese

Apr 16, 2026 at 08:10 AM
Author Image
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

thumb edge

If all the mock drafts get it right and QB Fernando Mendoza goes to Las Vegas as the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh next week, there was question for a while whether the next three teams -- the Jets, Arizona and Tennessee -- would opt to strengthen their pass rush by selecting an elite edge player.

Most pundits believe the Jets selection at No. 2 will come down to Arvell Reese or David Bailey. Miami edge Ruben Bain is also one of the top pass-rushing prospects in this class. On April 12, Ollie Connolly posted on social media about a March 2024 crash in Miami when Bain was cited for careless driving. After the incident, a 22-year-old student was left in a coma and died three months later. Bain was reportedly cited for careless driving, but the charge was dismissed.

Each of those players would help the Green & White improve on the defense's 26 sacks last season, and the discussion of which one would be a better fit has unfolded over the past few months. And if GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn have a preference, they've held it close to the vest.

Reid, however, doesn't have that responsibility and flipped from Bain, Jr. to Reese in a recent mock draft. In the parlance of aviation -- Wheels Up and Wheels Down -- and Reese is ready for takeoff.

Arvell Reese: 'That Jack-of-All-Trades Player'
"I mean, you talk about somebody at 6-5, 244, pounds, he was everything for that Ohio State defense this past season," Reid said.

For the Buckeyes last season, Reese amassed 69 tackles (34 solo), 10 TFL, 6.5 sacks and 2 passes defended in his third and final season for Ohio State.

"You could put him at off-ball linebacker," Reid said. "You could put him at edge rusher. He's that jack-of-all-trades player that you can use on the second or even the first level as well. I really love how [DC] Matt Patricia used him this last season. He was able to utilize all those tools that he has. So for Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn, I think they're going to fall in love with the skill set of what he has presently, but also what he can be in the future."

David Bailey: 'The Production Speaks for Itself'
In his only season at Texas Tech (after three at Stanford), Bailey jumped into the conversation at the top of the draft when he checked in with 52 tackles (32 solo), but an eye-popping 19.5 TFL, 14.5 sacks, plus 3 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles and 1 recovery.

"From just a pass rush perspective, he obviously is the most productive," Reid said. "And you talk about explosiveness out of the starting blocks, I think he's clearly better than the other two in that facet. He still needs to improve a little bit as far as consistency as a run defender. But I mean, 14-and-a-half sacks last year -- the production speaks for itself, 19-and-a-half tackles for loss this past season as well.

"So he's able to get after the quarterback, but he doesn't only create pressure. There's a lot of other things that he can do as well. That's why I think if they want somebody that can contribute right away, as far as being a 10-plus sack guy, even early on as a rookie, I think David Bailey can be that right away."

Gallery | Every Player Mocked to the Jets During the 2026 Offseason

Check out photos of every player that the NFL draft experts in the media have mocked to the Jets during the 2026 offseason.

Mock thumb
1 / 31
LB Arvell Reese – Ohio State
2 / 31

LB Arvell Reese – Ohio State

Jay LaPrete
QB Ty Simpson – Alabama
3 / 31

QB Ty Simpson – Alabama

Phelan M. Ebenhack
S Caleb Downs – Ohio State
4 / 31

S Caleb Downs – Ohio State

Jay LaPrete
WR Makai Lemon – USC
5 / 31

WR Makai Lemon – USC

Kyusung Gong
WR Omar Cooper Jr. – Indiana
6 / 31

WR Omar Cooper Jr. – Indiana

Doug McSchooler
Edge Akheem Mesidor – Miami
7 / 31

Edge Akheem Mesidor – Miami

Julio Cortez
CB Keith Abney II – Arizona State
8 / 31

CB Keith Abney II – Arizona State

Ross D. Franklin
CB Colton Hood – Tennessee
9 / 31

CB Colton Hood – Tennessee

Wade Payne
OT Caleb Lomu – Utah
10 / 31

OT Caleb Lomu – Utah

Julio Cortez
DT Caleb Banks – Florida
11 / 31

DT Caleb Banks – Florida

John Raoux
WR Malachi Fields – Notre Dame
12 / 31

WR Malachi Fields – Notre Dame

Gene J. Puskar
LB Anthony Hill Jr. – Texas
13 / 31

LB Anthony Hill Jr. – Texas

Eric Gay
Edge Rueben Bain Jr. – Miami (FL)
14 / 31

Edge Rueben Bain Jr. – Miami (FL)

Ross D. Franklin
DL Lee Hunter – Texas Tech
15 / 31

DL Lee Hunter – Texas Tech

JUSTIN REX
DT Peter Woods - Clemson
16 / 31

DT Peter Woods - Clemson

Jacob Kupferman
S A.J. Haulcy – LSU
17 / 31

S A.J. Haulcy – LSU

Gerald Herbert
LB C.J. Allen – Georgia
18 / 31

LB C.J. Allen – Georgia

Stew Milne
CB Avieon Terrell – Clemson
19 / 31

CB Avieon Terrell – Clemson

Jacob Kupferman
CB Jermod McCoy – Tennessee
20 / 31

CB Jermod McCoy – Tennessee

Wade Payne
Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech
21 / 31

Edge David Bailey – Texas Tech

Julio Cortez
TE John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming
22 / 31

TE John Michael Gyllenborg - Wyoming

Young Kwak
CB Daylen Everette – Georgia
23 / 31

CB Daylen Everette – Georgia

Gerald Herbert
Edge Zion Young – Missouri
24 / 31

Edge Zion Young – Missouri

Jeff Roberson
WR Denzel Boston – Washington
25 / 31

WR Denzel Boston – Washington

Kyusung Gong
CB Brandon Cisse – South Carolina
26 / 31

CB Brandon Cisse – South Carolina

Scott Kinser
DL Kayden McDonald - Ohio State
27 / 31

DL Kayden McDonald - Ohio State

Melissa Tamez
CB Chris Johnson – San Diego State
28 / 31

CB Chris Johnson – San Diego State

Marco Garcia
WR Jordyn Tyson – Arizona State
29 / 31

WR Jordyn Tyson – Arizona State

Jeffrey D. Allred
OL Olaivavega Ioane – Penn State
30 / 31

OL Olaivavega Ioane – Penn State

Adam Hunger
TE Kenyon Sadiq - Oregon
31 / 31

TE Kenyon Sadiq - Oregon

Lindsey Wasson
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Reuben Bain: 'The Best Pass Rusher'
Bain helped Miami to the National Championship game chipping in with 54 tackles (30 solo), 15.5 TFL, 9.5 sacks, an INT and a pass defended. But could he slip on Day 1 due to an off-the-field incident?

"There's more question marks with him, just because of the arm length," Reid said prior to the elevated public discussion about Bain this week following Connolly's report. "And then he's just not as crafty of a pass rusher, like a David Bailey. But I think he's more versatile than the other two from a run-game perspective, and then also how he does rush the passer. But I think it's going to be between David Bailey and Arvell Reese at the top of the draft. I still believe that Rueben Bain is the best edge rusher in this year's draft, just because I have David Bailey as an off-ball linebacker, that's where I believe he should start out. But Rueben Bain, if they do select him at 2, I'm not going to blink an eye or complain in all honesty."

Related Content

news

'Perfect' Jets Forecast Could Be Ohio State's Sonny Styles

Trevor Sikkema: 'That's Truly a Special Player'

news

ESPN's Field Yates: Jets in Unique Position to Change Their Future in Next 2 Drafts

NFL Insider Says: 'No Matter How You Slice It,' Green & White Can 'Dramatically Alter Their Roster'

news

Why ESPN's Jordan Reid Has Caleb Downs as a 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid: 'He's One of the Smartest Safeties I've Ever Evaluated'

news

Why NBC Sports' Connor Rodgers Thinks Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds Is the 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

Rogers Compares Corner's Playstyle to Aaron Glenn

news

Why ESPN's Matt Miller Thinks Texas Tech Edge David Bailey Is the 'Perfect Fit' for Jets

ESPN Matt Miller Has Bailey Rated No. 6 Overall Prospect in 2026 NFL Draft

news

Jets GM Darren Mougey Will Be a Brand Shopper in the NFL Draft

Moug 'Feels Good' About His Roster Heading Into the Draft

news

Make Your Case | Examining Jets Trade Up/Trade Down Scenarios

Analysts Brian Baldinger and Leger Douzable Discuss the Potential of First-Round Movement

news

Make Your Case | Who Could the Jets Select as a Developmental QB in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Ohio State's Will Howard Among Players Not Projected as First-Round Picks

news

Make Your Case | Why NFL Draft Analysts Think Shedeur Sanders Could Be a Fit for the Jets

Under a White-Hot Spotlight, Colorado QB (FBS-record 71.8% Career Passing Accuracy) Remains Cool as Ice

news

Make Your Case | NFL Analysts Deem DT Mason Graham Most 'Pro-Ready' Prospect in '25 Class

Michigan DT Named a Consensus All-American in '24, Helped Win National Title in '23

news

Make Your Case | Why Draft Analysts Think Armand Membou Would Be a Good Fit for the Jets

Missouri RT Was a 3-Year Starter Who Excelled Against 'Elite Competition' in the SEC

Advertising