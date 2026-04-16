'Perfect' Jets Forecast Could Be Ohio State's Sonny Styles

The Background

A three-year starter at Ohio State and the green dot linebacker in 2025, Styles transitioned to LB his junior campaign. He played safety his first two seasons in Columbus, appearing in 23 games and collecting 62 tackles, 5.5 TFL and 2 sacks. He started 30 games his final two seasons, amassing 182 tackles, 17 TFL, 7 sacks, 8 PD, 2 FF and 1 INT. A first-team All-America performer as a senior, Styles was the recipient of the Buckeyes' Block "O" Award and No. 0 jersey for toughness, accountability and the highest of character.

"I cannot find anybody that I'm talking to, whether they're in the league or covering this from a media side, who has anything negative at all to say whatsoever about who he is also between the ears and who he is as a person," Sikkema said. "This is a true leader type of player and somebody who can bring everything to the table at that spot."

Sonny Styles' father, Lorenzo Sr., was an All-Big Ten linebacker for Ohio State (1992-94) and played six seasons in the NFL. Brugler wrote that Alexander "Sonny" Styles got his nickname from his dad at age 2 because Lorenzo Jr. was nicknamed "Son" and it was also in honor of James Caan's character in "The Godfather." Styles attended Pickerington (OH) Central HS, graduated early and the five-star recruit was the top safety in the 2022 class

The Fit

The Jets upgraded their room this offseason with the free agent signing of Demario Davis. He'll become central command and the green dot LB backer for a defense in transition. Jamien Sherwood, the Jets 2024 Team MVP, totaled 312 tackles the past two seasons in addition to 4 sacks and 11 PDs. Kiko Mauigoa, a fifth-round pick last spring, had 40 defensive tackles and 5 special teams stops his rookie campaign.

Styles has a lot of special qualities. Sikkema has compared him to 49ers LB Fred Warner, a four-time first-team All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowler. While Warner was a third-round pick (No. 70 overall) out of BYU in 2018, Styles will likely be a top 10 or top 5 pick overall. The Jets could take a long look at him at No. 2, but they'd likely have to trade back up from No. 16 overall to be Sonny styling in Round 1.