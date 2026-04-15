Why ESPN's Jordan Reid Has Caleb Downs as a 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, NewYorkJets.com will examine some of this year's "Perfect Fits" for the Green & White, according to draft analysts on "the Now Boarding" draft show.

ESPN NFL draft & college football analyst Jordan Reid's choice: Ohio State S Caleb Downs

*The Player *On a roster full of stars, you can argue that nobody shone brighter at Ohio State than Caleb Downs. He became the sixth two-time, unanimous All-American at OSU and was a team captain who led the Buckeyes to No. 1 rankings in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. Last season, Downs finished third on the team with 68 tackles and his 45 solo stops ranked second.

"Not basing this on the Jets' needs, but just in general, one player that I love is Caleb Downs at Ohio State," said ESPN's Jordan Reid. "I think he's just such a clean evaluation. He's one of the smartest safeties that I've ever evaluated."

The Background

After starring at Mill Creek HS in Hoschton, GA, the five-star prospect initially chose Alabama over a group of finalists that also included Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The top-ranked safety in the 2023 class and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia, Downs immediately thrived for the Crimson Tide under HC Nick Saban. Downs totaled 107 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 5 PD, 2 INTs and 1 FF and was named first-team All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year. When Saban retired, Downs entered the transfer portal and selected Ohio State. A unanimous first-team All-American and Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Downs helped the Buckeyes win a national title when he amassed 81 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 8 PDs and 2 INTs over 16 games. Then last season, Downs once again was a unanimous first-team All-American, and he claimed multiple additional honors including the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top DB. He started 14 games and concluded his college career with 44 starts, 257 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 INTs and 17 total passes defended.

"It's very rare to see a player have such the high quality of success that he had at two blue-blood programs, at Alabama and then transitioning on to Ohio State," Reid said. "Very sure tackler. He has the ball production that you love to see at the position as well."