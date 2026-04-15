Why ESPN's Jordan Reid Has Caleb Downs as a 'Perfect Fit' for the Jets

Leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, NewYorkJets.com will examine some of this year's "Perfect Fits" for the Green & White, according to draft analysts on "the Now Boarding" draft show.
ESPN NFL draft & college football analyst Jordan Reid's choice: Ohio State S Caleb Downs
*The Player *On a roster full of stars, you can argue that nobody shone brighter at Ohio State than Caleb Downs. He became the sixth two-time, unanimous All-American at OSU and was a team captain who led the Buckeyes to No. 1 rankings in total defense, scoring defense and passing defense. Last season, Downs finished third on the team with 68 tackles and his 45 solo stops ranked second.
"Not basing this on the Jets' needs, but just in general, one player that I love is Caleb Downs at Ohio State," said ESPN's Jordan Reid. "I think he's just such a clean evaluation. He's one of the smartest safeties that I've ever evaluated."
The Background
After starring at Mill Creek HS in Hoschton, GA, the five-star prospect initially chose Alabama over a group of finalists that also included Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The top-ranked safety in the 2023 class and the No. 1 recruit in Georgia, Downs immediately thrived for the Crimson Tide under HC Nick Saban. Downs totaled 107 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 5 PD, 2 INTs and 1 FF and was named first-team All-SEC and SEC Freshman of the Year. When Saban retired, Downs entered the transfer portal and selected Ohio State. A unanimous first-team All-American and Big 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Downs helped the Buckeyes win a national title when he amassed 81 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 8 PDs and 2 INTs over 16 games. Then last season, Downs once again was a unanimous first-team All-American, and he claimed multiple additional honors including the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's top DB. He started 14 games and concluded his college career with 44 starts, 257 tackles, 16 TFL, 6 INTs and 17 total passes defended.
"It's very rare to see a player have such the high quality of success that he had at two blue-blood programs, at Alabama and then transitioning on to Ohio State," Reid said. "Very sure tackler. He has the ball production that you love to see at the position as well."
Caleb Downs's father, Gary, played running back at NC State and then spent seven seasons in the NFL with three teams. His older brother, Josh Downs, had a strong collegiate career at North Carolina and has been a productive wideout with the Indianapolis Colts in his three pro seasons with 198 receptions, 2,140 yards receiving (10.8 per) and 11 TDs.
The Fit
The Jets have begun a remodel of their safety room, and the centerpiece of the alteration was the trade acquisition for Minkah Fitzpatrick.
"Being able to use him at nickel, being able to use him at safety, being able to use him at dime – those are a number of positions, different spots, that you can put him in and watch him be successful," said HC Aaron Glenn at the NFL's Annual League Meeting. "And then, it's hard to ID him when you're able to do that as an offense."
Fitzpatrick, a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, will reunite with safeties coach Ryan Slowik and defensive coordinator Brian Duker after the three worked last season with the Dolphins. Second-year DB Malachi Moore, a fourth-round pick last spring, had an impressive rookie campaign and finished second on the defense with 93 tackles along with 3 PD, 1 FF and 1 FR. The Jets also re-signed Andre Cisco whose 2025 season was cut short due to a pectoral injury after he registered 41 tackles in eight games.
Downs is the consensus top safety in this class, and The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him ranked as his No. 5 overall prospect. In "The Beast,", Brugler wrote: "Downs sees the field like it's a chessboard and plays with an exceptional combination of intelligence, urgency and toughness, allowing him to be disruptive from anywhere on the field."
If the Jets take an edge with the No. 2 overall selection and they wanted to add Downs, that might require a move-up from No. 16.