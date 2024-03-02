Malik Nabers Wants to Be Drafted 'Where He Is Wanted'

The Jets could look early in the draft for a complement to Garret Wilson. Nabers is a versatile performer who is a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball, ranking 7th in LSU history in receiving TDs with 21.

"I'm able to go outside and inside," Nabers said. "So, I'm able to create space whether it be with a corner that's a long lanky corner, slot guy, or a safety. I'm able to play different positions, so I feel that's what makes me great. I can go against eight DBs a game and still average 100 yards a game."

Averaging 120.7 yards/g last season, Nabers led the FBS in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17). His QB – Jayden Daniels – will join him in the first round as the Bayou Bengal pair graduates to the next level.