Malik Nabers Wants to Be Drafted 'Where He Is Wanted'

Will the Versatile WR Be Available for the Jets at No. 10 Overall? 

Mar 01, 2024 at 09:31 PM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Ahead of his NFL Combine workout on Friday, LSU WR Malik Nabers spoke to the media about his future professional home.

"I'm happy to go anywhere where I'm wanted – where I'm wanted to be one of those receivers they move around, create and give me the ball," he said. "So anywhere where I'm able to do those things."

Nabers was the arguably the top playmaker in college football last season while starting 13 games and setting career highs with 89 receptions, 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished his LSU three-year career as the school's all-time leader in receptions (189) and receiving yards (3,003) after consecutive 1,000 receiving yard seasons.

"I'm a dog.  When that ball is in the air, you know it's mine," Nabers said. "When I get the ball in my hands, I'm able to do tremendous things with it. I create space on different DBs, I'm able to make explosive plays downfield and take an eight-yard route and turn it into a touchdown."

The Jets could look early in the draft for a complement to Garret Wilson. Nabers is a versatile performer who is a threat to go the distance any time he touches the ball, ranking 7th in LSU history in receiving TDs with 21.

"I'm able to go outside and inside," Nabers said. "So, I'm able to create space whether it be with a corner that's a long lanky corner, slot guy, or a safety. I'm able to play different positions, so I feel that's what makes me great. I can go against eight DBs a game and still average 100 yards a game."

Averaging 120.7 yards/g last season, Nabers led the FBS in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17).  His QB – Jayden Daniels – will join him in the first round as the Bayou Bengal pair graduates to the next level.

"I would say I created space for him to throw the ball and I never really gave him a small window to throw the ball and just me using my speed and using the ability to track the ball really," Nabers said of his production.

