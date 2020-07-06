Jets WR Reset: Jamison Crowder Welcomes New Faces to Unit

"I feel really good about where we are at right now," Gase said. "I know everyone keeps focusing on wide receiver, which I think is going to be a pretty good group. But I look at our tight ends, I look at our running backs. I feel like we are in a good spot and who knows what will be added from here on out. I think Joe has been fairly aggressive as far trading guys and trading for guys or having to make some kind of move where he has to pick somebody up because they get waived. We have a long way to go before we actually start the season, so you never know what kind of opportunities are going to come about."