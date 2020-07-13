Jets CB Reset: Brian Poole Sandwiched by New Faces on the Outside  

Douglas also drafted Virginia CB Bryce Hall in the fifth round, which was great value according to draft pundits. Hall (6'1", 202) suffered a season-ending leg injury in October after leading the nation with 24 PDs in 2018. If healthy, perhaps Hall, who was considered a day-two talent, could push for reps on the outside in training camp. Douglas also added a pair of undrafted free agents in Nebraska's Lamar Jackson and Utah's Javelin Guidry.

"I like the group," DBs coach Dennard Wilson said. "The reason I like it is because it's open competition. I told them all offseason that I don't care where they came from, what round they were picked. I don't care how they got here. Now they're here and it's wide open. What's going to happen is that it's going to create competition and the best players are going to rise to the top. Whoever the best players are the corner position are or the three or four best guys, they're going to play. The best safeties will play. If they're the best 11, 12 or 13 on the team, they'll find a package. They might not be a starter in regular or in nickel, but we'll have a package to allow them to play and allow them to use their assets to help us as a defense."