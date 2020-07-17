Jets Safety Reset: Big Three in the Deep Middle

Comings and Goings

Ashtyn Davis is a highly athletic, hard-working third-round rookie out of the U. of California who figures to carve out a niche for himself in the secondary. Anthony Cioffi is a first-year man from Rutgers was a final cut of the Raiders in 2017, played two seasons in the CFL and was signed as a free agent in February.

Rontez Miles bled green and white since he joined the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of California (PA) University in 2013. He played in 54 games (6 starts) and on defense he logged 749 plays and 89 tackles, had his only INT in 2015, 2 forced fumbles in '16 and a fumble recovery in '18. But specials is where 'Tez starred: He put in 1,205 plays on teams and unofficially racked up 58 kick coverage tackles, the Jets' leader from 2013-19. He is a free agent now.

Blake Countess was also released this offseason after signing with the Jets as a free agent last October and playing exclusively on special teams over six games.

JetsSpeak

Wilson knows he's got a dynamic safety position to work with. On Adams, he said: "He's still rising. Jamal's one of those guys, he doesn't want to be average, he doesn't want to be good. He wants to be great."

On Maye he said: "I think for Marcus, the sky's the limit. ... He's a leader in the back end. He loves football. He's willing to do anything for the team to have success. I love coaching the young man, I love being around him, I love everything he stands for. I think going forward you'll see the best of him."