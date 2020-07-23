Jets ST Reset: Brant Boyer's a Big Fan of This Year's 'Group Thing'

Cornerstones and Returnees

Two members of the "kicking battery" remain. K Sam Ficken returns after coming aboard once the season started, having his ups and downs but showing signs of promise, such as with his 44-yard walk-off game-winner against Miami. He also gets his reliable long-snapper back as Thomas Hennessy has made every Jets long snap in the past three seasons.

On the return and cover teams, coordinator Brant Boyer is eager to regain the services of Trenton Cannon, "one of the top five gunners in the league, in my opinion." And he has a raft of returnees who finished the season either with extended action on offense or defense or on IR — Neville Hewitt, Vyncint Smith, Blake Cashman, Arthur Maulet, Harvey Langi, Frankie Luvu, Tarell Basham, B.J. Bello, Matthias Farley and Dan Brown.

"I'm really excited about the group of guys we didn't get to use, that I was heavily counting on," the coach said.

Comings and Goings

The big exchange was at punter: the departure of Lachlan Edwards in free agency after four seasons of setting the team's gross and net average records and the arrival of sixth-round rookie Braden Mann. How does Boyer view Mann? Let him count the ways: