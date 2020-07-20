Jets QBs Reset: Sam Darnold's 'On Top of It' 

Comings and Goings

Last season, the Jets became the sixth team in the Super Bowl era (excluding the 1987 strike season) to start three different quarterbacks in their first three games. Trevor Siemian, who took over for the mono-ridden Darnold in Week 2 only to lose his season due to ligament damage in his ankle, and Luke Falk, who started in Weeks 3 & 4, are free agents.

With a retooled offensive line, the Jets hope Darnold can start 16 games for the first time in his career. But they went out and got an insurance policy with the free agent signing of Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP who has a 98-73 mark as an NFL starter in the regular season and has passed for 40,067 yards.

"I obviously still believe I'm a starting quarterback. You never know what three years down the line is going to look like," said Flacco, who is working his way back following neck surgery. "So I still have that confidence and the want-to to do that. But at this moment, that's not my role. My role is to help the team get better and to help a young quarterback see things as clearly as possible and help him on his journey to being a longtime NFL quarterback."

Before adding Flacco, the Jets drafted a developmental prospect in James Morgan.

"Number one, you need to identify the trait that he can make it in this league," Loggains said of the fourth-round pick from Florida International. "He can play, he has the physical skillset. But then when you put the mental aspect of it and the passion for the game, you know he's going to put the time in."

JetsSpeak

Gase wants Darnold to be an extension of the coaching staff and his teammates have taken note of his assertiveness.

"You can tell he's on top of it," said wideout Breshad Perriman. "He's very specific about his work and his detail. I can't wait, I'm excited."

New Jets OL Connor McGovern said he exchanged texts with Darnold in the offseason and had a couple of FaceTime calls as well. They discussed many things, including getting his cadence down and exchanging thoughts on protections.