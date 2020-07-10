Friday, Jul 10, 2020 08:30 AM

Jets RBs Reset: Le'Veon Bell & Frank Gore Form a New 1-2 Punch

4th-Round Rookie La'Mical Perine and Others Will Join In to Create 'Great Competition'

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ3_0403-bell-thumb
Table inside Article
How Signed Returning Jets Newly Arrived Recently Departed
UFAs Le'Veon Bell (2019 PIT) Frank Gore (2020 BUF)
Draft Trenton Cannon (2018 6th Rd) La'Mical Perine (2020 4th Rd) Bilal Powell (2011 4th Rd) / (2020 VFA unsigned)
VFAs Josh Adams (2019), Kenneth Dixon (2019) Ty Montgomery (2019 VFA) / (2020 UFA NO)
1YFA Jalin Moore (2019-UDRFA) / (2020-Waived)

Cornerstones and Returnees
It's been feast or famine lately for Le'Veon Bell. He came to the Jets off of five very productive seasons with the Steelers (plus a year's holdout in 2018). Then in his first season in green and white he struggled and came in with several career lows. But he never lost his cool and remained highly supportive of his QB, his offense and his team all year, and now with Sam Darnold handing off to him again and with a refurbished O-line opening holes for him, Bell is ready for a rebirth.

Returning with Bell is Trenton Cannon, who had a few offensive flashes as a sixth-round rookie out of Virginia State in 2018, returned some kickoffs both seasons, but played in only four games with one offensive play and no touches before going on IR with foot and ankle injuries at midseason.

Also returning are veteran free agents in Josh Adams, who played for the Eagles in 2018 but saw limited action in three Jets games last year, and Kenneth Dixon, a Ravens draftee who averaged 4.8 yards/rush on 148 carries through '18 but signed with the Jets in December and saw no action.

The Jets Running Backs in Photos

See the Jets Running Backs in Images Leading Up to the 2020 Season

Josh Adams
1 / 19

Josh Adams

Josh Adams
2 / 19

Josh Adams

Josh Adams
3 / 19

Josh Adams

Le'Veon Bell
4 / 19

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell
5 / 19

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell
6 / 19

Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell
7 / 19

Le'Veon Bell

Trenton Cannon
8 / 19

Trenton Cannon

Trenton Cannon
9 / 19

Trenton Cannon

Trenton Cannon
10 / 19

Trenton Cannon

Kenneth Dixon
11 / 19

Kenneth Dixon

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
Kenneth Dixon
12 / 19

Kenneth Dixon

Peter Read Miller/Associated Press
Kenneth Dixon
13 / 19

Kenneth Dixon

Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Frank Gore
14 / 19

Frank Gore

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Frank Gore
15 / 19

Frank Gore

David Dermer/Associated Press
Frank Gore
16 / 19

Frank Gore

David Richard/Associated Press
La'Mical Perine
17 / 19

La'Mical Perine

John Raoux/Associated Press
La'Mical Perine
18 / 19

La'Mical Perine

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
La'Mical Perine
19 / 19

La'Mical Perine

John Raoux/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Comings and Goings
The biggest name to arrive at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center was ageless veteran and consummate pro Frank Gore. He turned 37 years old shortly after he signed as a UFA in May, and he's entering his 16th NFL season with his fifth NFL team (and third AFC East team in three years). But at a time when most RBs have long passed their expiration dates, Gore keeps practicing and playing hard as he attempts to reach plateaus of 16,000 rushing yards (needs 653), 500 receptions (needs 32) and 100 scrimmage touchdowns (needs three).

The other newcomer is a rookie, fourth-round pick La'Mical Perine, who was a solid strength for Florida's offenses for four years. He started his last three years, led the Gators in rushing yards and scrimmage yards all three years, finished 8th in school history with 2,485 career rushing yards, and capped his college career with the Orange Bowl MVP award.

Departed are Bilal Powell, who put in nine quietly efficient Green & White seasons and is eighth with 3,675 career rushing yards and seventh with 5,275 scrimmage yards; Ty Montgomery, who had a low profile after signing as a free agent a year ago and is now a UFA signing by New Orleans; and Jalin Moore, who spent all last season and the start of this offseason on Reserve/Non-Football Injury.

JetsSpeak

RBs coach Jim Bob Cooter got to work with one of the NFL's top RBs last year in Le'Veon Bell and enjoyed the experience.

"Statistics and numbers, they play a big role in fans' perceptions of things, but it's a really complex game," Cooter said. "Sometimes the numbers may not look perfect but the guy may play pretty good football. Le'Veon played a bunch of snaps for us, and whether it's a pass play or a run play, I don't think the defense knows when Le'Veon's on the field. He's catching the ball, he's keeping our quarterback clean when he's protecting, and he's running the ball generally efficiently and effectively."

And just arriving this offseason is another pro football great in ageless RB Frank Gore.

"I've been a Frank Gore fan for a long time," Cooter said. "I've really respected him, I've watched him in this league run for a ton of yards. And to get an opportunity to work with him is something I'm really excited about. He's going to bring an unparalleled work ethic, he's going to bring all the right kind of stuff we want in our offense and in the running backs room. And he's going to play good football for us whenever he's asked to."

Related Content

Which Player on the Jets Is Poised for the Biggest Jump?
news

Which Player on the Jets Is Poised for the Biggest Jump?

Le'Veon Bell, Quinnen Williams, Chris Herndon and Sam Darnold Poised to Take a Step Forward in 2020
Jets Sign RB La'Mical Perine, Selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft
news

Jets Sign RB La'Mical Perine, Selected in Round 4 of NFL Draft

He Parlayed His Hard-Work Ethic into 4 Productive Seasons in the Florida Backfield
Q&A with Jets LB Neville Hewitt: On Jamaican Culture and More
news

Q&A with Jets LB Neville Hewitt: On Jamaican Culture and More

Jets Linebacker Played Mike LB When C.J. Mosley and Avery Williamson Went Down
2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Patriots
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Patriots

Sam Darnold Set to Take on Patriots Defense and Bill Belichick without Tom Brady
Running back Kevin Long breaks a tackle during the Jets' 28-19 win over the Oakland Raiders on October 21, 1979 at Shea Stadium.LongKactionI
news

Where Are They Now: Kevin Long

Catch Up with the Former Jets Fullback from South Carolina
Gary Smith, Former Jets College Scout, Has Passed Away
news

Gary Smith, Former Jets College Scout, Has Passed Away

Smith Was a Jets Representative to the National Football Scouting Service from 1998-2011
Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, left, runs the ball as he is tackled by Iowa State defensive back D'Andre Payne, center, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Ames. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
news

Which 2 Jets Rookies Could Make an Immediate Impact?

Tackle Mekhi Becton and WR Denzel Mims Have Games That Should Transition Well to the Next Level
Jets Edge Reset: Jordan Jenkins Back to Lead Pass Rushers
news

Jets Edge Reset: Jordan Jenkins Back to Lead Pass Rushers

Rookie Jabari Zuniga Wants to Be "Consistent Pass-Rush Presence"
Sam Darnold 3.0: Working Toward a Big Jump
news

Sam Darnold 3.0: Working Toward a Big Jump

Jets' QB Focusing on Accuracy, Becoming an Extension of the Coaching Staff
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Doug Benc)
news

2020 Matchup Preview: Jets vs. Chiefs

Green & White Win at Arrowhead Won't Come Easy vs. Patrick Mahomes & Defending Super Bowl Champions
Georgia wide receiver Lawrence Cager (15) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
news

3 Jets Undrafted Free Agents to Watch in Training Camp 

Joe Douglas Added 9 UDFAs Including Bryce Huff, Lawrence Cager and Lamar Jackson

Advertising