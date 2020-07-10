Jets RBs Reset: Le'Veon Bell & Frank Gore Form a New 1-2 Punch

Comings and Goings

The biggest name to arrive at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center was ageless veteran and consummate pro Frank Gore. He turned 37 years old shortly after he signed as a UFA in May, and he's entering his 16th NFL season with his fifth NFL team (and third AFC East team in three years). But at a time when most RBs have long passed their expiration dates, Gore keeps practicing and playing hard as he attempts to reach plateaus of 16,000 rushing yards (needs 653), 500 receptions (needs 32) and 100 scrimmage touchdowns (needs three).

The other newcomer is a rookie, fourth-round pick La'Mical Perine, who was a solid strength for Florida's offenses for four years. He started his last three years, led the Gators in rushing yards and scrimmage yards all three years, finished 8th in school history with 2,485 career rushing yards, and capped his college career with the Orange Bowl MVP award.

Departed are Bilal Powell, who put in nine quietly efficient Green & White seasons and is eighth with 3,675 career rushing yards and seventh with 5,275 scrimmage yards; Ty Montgomery, who had a low profile after signing as a free agent a year ago and is now a UFA signing by New Orleans; and Jalin Moore, who spent all last season and the start of this offseason on Reserve/Non-Football Injury.

JetsSpeak

RBs coach Jim Bob Cooter got to work with one of the NFL's top RBs last year in Le'Veon Bell and enjoyed the experience.

"Statistics and numbers, they play a big role in fans' perceptions of things, but it's a really complex game," Cooter said. "Sometimes the numbers may not look perfect but the guy may play pretty good football. Le'Veon played a bunch of snaps for us, and whether it's a pass play or a run play, I don't think the defense knows when Le'Veon's on the field. He's catching the ball, he's keeping our quarterback clean when he's protecting, and he's running the ball generally efficiently and effectively."

And just arriving this offseason is another pro football great in ageless RB Frank Gore.