Jets OL Reset: One Last Pre-Camp Look at the Redesigned Line

Comings and Goings

A steady stream of new, experienced arrivals flowed through the spring. Connor McGovern, the Broncos' starter at RG and C for three years, was the first to climb aboard the Jets, as an unrestricted free agent. Three days later, Greg Van Roten, the Panthers' LG starter for 27 consecutive games in 2018-19, and Josh Andrews, a versatile backup for the Eagles and Colts, came in next also as UFAs. And George Fant came cross-country after playing 48 games (including playoffs) and starting 24, at LT, RT and third TE, for the Seahawks since 2016.

Then the Jets' rookie class was unveiled, starting with their first-round pick, 11th overall, of 6'7", 363-pound Mekhi Becton out of Louisville. T Cameron Clark was next in the fourth round from Charlotte. And Jared Hilbers, another 6'7" O-lineman (but a mere 315 pounds) was signed as an undrafted FA out of Washington.

Kelvin Beachum, after three Jets seasons and 45 starts at LT, left as a UFA and signed with the Cardinals earlier this month. Brandon Shell, after four Jets seasons and 40 starts (all but one at RT), reversed Fant's course for a new team and signed with the Seahawks. Brent Qvale, after finishing on the active roster in his sixth season as a Jets jack-of-all-trades linemen, left as a UFA and signed with the Texans. Tom Compton got five starts at RG, finished on IR, and relocated to the 49ers. Ryan Kalil, after coming out of retirement to start the first seven games at C, then going on injured reserve the rest of the way, left as a free agent.

JetSpeak

OL coach Frank Pollack has had a different offseason trying to get all his new and returning linemen on the same chemistry page, what with the COVID pandemic forcing all teams to turn to virtual offseason programs. But he likes his group's youthful experience, versatility and mental grasp of the offense from their video sessions.

And he's not yet revealing who he thinks will be starting this season and at what positions.

"I always come in every year, wherever I've been, with the stance that every job's open," Pollack said. "From a player's perspective, you need to keep that pressure on yourself so you can compete at a high level. And from a coaching perspective, I want guys to compete at their best. I'm not going to limit anyone.