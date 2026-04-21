Jets GM Darren Mougey: 'We're Talking Ceilings and Floors All the Time'

With the No. 2 overall selection in the top of the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night in Pittsburgh, most of the conversation around the Jets has been laser-focused on which elite edge -- Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Texas Tech's David Bailey -- could join the Green & White.

Over the past weeks, the narrative has had its ebbs and flows as various experts, pundits and observers have chimed in with their analyses and opinions. Some of that recent chatter and speculation concerned the team's decision to cancel Bailey's visit to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, which would have been one of the 30 in-person player visits each NFL team is permitted before the draft.

On Tuesday, GM Darren Mougey held his one and only meeting with the news media before the Jets, who have two picks in the first round (Nos. 2 and 16, at present), are on the board. Mougey, who will conduct his second draft since joining the Green & White in January 2025, said not to read too much into the cancellation.

"I'll say this with top 30s, every team uses them differently and have different ways of using that mechanism," Mougey said. "Some don't even use the top 30s at all. Right? I would say for us, when we do top 30s, every single player and case is different.