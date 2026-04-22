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2026 Jets Mock Drafts

Final Tally | Which Players Were Mocked to the Jets Most in the Last 3 Months?

Edge Rushers Arvell Reese & David Bailey Top the List

Apr 22, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Using several major media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic and NFL.com, among others, the Jets' digital team tracked the number of times a player was mocked to the Green & White with the No. 2 and No. 16 overall picks during the 3 month long lead up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

No. 2

PlayerPositionSchoolTotal # of Selections
Arvell ReeseEDGEOhio State50
David BaileyEDGETexas Tech13
Rueben Bain Jr.EDGEMiami (FL)7
Carnell TateWROhio State3
Caleb DownsSOhio State2

No. 16

PlayerPositionSchoolTotal # of Selections
Makai LemonWRUSC15
Jordyn TysonWRArizona State15
Ty SimpsonQBAlabama11
Omar Cooper Jr.WRIndiana5
Denzel BostonWRWashington4
Olaivavega loaneOLPenn State4
Avieon TerrellCBClemson3
Jermod McCoyCBTennessee3
Peter WoodsDLClemson3
Caleb DownsSOhio State3
Caleb LomuOLUtah2
Kenyon SadiqTEOregon1
Mansoor DelaneCBLSU1
Kayden McDonaldDLOhio State1
Carnell TateWROhio State1
Caleb BanksDLFlorida1
Colton HoodCBTennessee1
Lee HunterDLTexas Tech1

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