Final Tally | Which Players Were Mocked to the Jets Most in the Last 3 Months?

Using several major media outlets, including ESPN, The Athletic and NFL.com, among others, the Jets' digital team tracked the number of times a player was mocked to the Green & White with the No. 2 and No. 16 overall picks during the 3 month long lead up to the 2026 NFL Draft.
No. 2
|Player
|Position
|School
|Total # of Selections
|Arvell Reese
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|50
|David Bailey
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|13
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|EDGE
|Miami (FL)
|7
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|Ohio State
|3
|Caleb Downs
|S
|Ohio State
|2
No. 16
|Player
|Position
|School
|Total # of Selections
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|USC
|15
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|Arizona State
|15
|Ty Simpson
|QB
|Alabama
|11
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|Indiana
|5
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|Washington
|4
|Olaivavega loane
|OL
|Penn State
|4
|Avieon Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|3
|Jermod McCoy
|CB
|Tennessee
|3
|Peter Woods
|DL
|Clemson
|3
|Caleb Downs
|S
|Ohio State
|3
|Caleb Lomu
|OL
|Utah
|2
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|Oregon
|1
|Mansoor Delane
|CB
|LSU
|1
|Kayden McDonald
|DL
|Ohio State
|1
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|Ohio State
|1
|Caleb Banks
|DL
|Florida
|1
|Colton Hood
|CB
|Tennessee
|1
|Lee Hunter
|DL
|Texas Tech
|1