 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets & Atlantic Health Continuing Fight Against Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Jets to Welcome Pediatric Patients at Atlantic Health Goryeb Children's Hospital as Honorary Captains for Week 5 Game vs. Browns

Oct 08, 2026 at 08:30 AM
cropped__DG15082

The New York Jets and Atlantic Health are continuing the fight against cancer as part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, with TE Kenyon Sadiq and LB Demario Davis serving as 2026 NFL Crucial Catch Ambassadors.

As part of the initiative, QB Geno Smith, DL Harrison Phillips, G Joe Tippmann and WR Isaiah Davis spent time with pediatric patients at Atlantic Health Goryeb Children's Hospital, surprising them with custom Jets jerseys, signed footballs and invitations to serve as honorary captains for the game. Each child will receive a $250 shopping spree, join the team on the field for pregame warmups and watch the game from a suite.

In addition, the Jets and Atlantic Health will give one pediatric patient who cannot attend the game an opportunity to participate in the shopping spree on gameday at the Jets Team Store with a VGo Robot.

Prior to kickoff, the Jets and Atlantic Health will unfurl a TIFO banner in the south end zone featuring artwork inspired by children receiving care at Atlantic Health hospitals as the New York Jets continue to fight against pediatric cancer.

Additionally, proceeds from the game's 50/50 raffle will benefit Atlantic Health Goryeb Children's Hospital.

Related Content

news

Jets and Palace for Life Join Forces to Grow Girls' Sport in South London

$100,000 Grant from the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation Will Provide Equipment and Training for Eight New Schools Growing the League to Include 40 Schools and More Than 450 Participants

news

Demario Davis Starts Devoted Change Maker Initiative Through His Devoted Dreamers Foundation

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Newark Was the First Recipient of a $5,600 Grant

news

Jets Organization Honors Memory of Victims on 25th Anniversary of 9/11 at Memorial & Museum at Ground Zero

Woody, Christopher Johnson and Players Pay Their Respects

news

Jets Host Top Golf Kickoff Event Raising Money for Jets Foundation and Lupus Research Alliance

LB Demario Davis: 'Football Impacts so Much More than Just People from an Entertainment Value'

news

EmpowHER Fundraiser Launches with Exclusive Jets Experiences and Prizes

Initiative Reflects Woody Johnson's Continued Commitment to Expanding Opportunities for Girls Flag Football

news

Jets, Woody Johnson & Tunnel to Towers Surprise Decorated Veteran with Smart Home

Longstanding Partnership Continues Its Commitment to Supporting Injured Veterans, First Responders and Their Families

news

Jets Flag Elite Players Strike Gold Representing Team USA at Junior International Cup

Myla Ramos and Kaitlyn Richards Won on 15U Girls Team | Coach Jesse Marrow was an Assistant for 15U Boys Team

news

Jets & ECAC Host College Recruiting Showcase

Green & White Continue to Advance Pathway for Girls Flag Football

news

United Way of NY Honors Jets Harrison Phillips With Hometown Hero Award

Stout D-Lineman Reaches Community Through His Foundation - Harrison's Playmakers

news

Jets Host Third Annual NJ Unified High School Flag Championship

Continuing to Expand Opportunities for Inclusion Across the State

news

Jets and Palace for Life Host Finale of NFL Girls Flag League

Partnership Marks  First Collab Between the Jets and the Official Charity of Crystal Palace Football Club

Advertising