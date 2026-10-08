Jets & Atlantic Health Continuing Fight Against Cancer as Part of 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

The New York Jets and Atlantic Health are continuing the fight against cancer as part of the NFL and American Cancer Society's "Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer" campaign, with TE Kenyon Sadiq and LB Demario Davis serving as 2026 NFL Crucial Catch Ambassadors.

As part of the initiative, QB Geno Smith, DL Harrison Phillips, G Joe Tippmann and WR Isaiah Davis spent time with pediatric patients at Atlantic Health Goryeb Children's Hospital, surprising them with custom Jets jerseys, signed footballs and invitations to serve as honorary captains for the game. Each child will receive a $250 shopping spree, join the team on the field for pregame warmups and watch the game from a suite.

In addition, the Jets and Atlantic Health will give one pediatric patient who cannot attend the game an opportunity to participate in the shopping spree on gameday at the Jets Team Store with a VGo Robot.

Prior to kickoff, the Jets and Atlantic Health will unfurl a TIFO banner in the south end zone featuring artwork inspired by children receiving care at Atlantic Health hospitals as the New York Jets continue to fight against pediatric cancer.