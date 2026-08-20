 Skip to main content
Advertising

Jets-Steelers Game Preview | Geno Smith's Status Uncertain for Preseason Tilt in Pittsburgh

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Could Make His 2nd Consecutive Start

Aug 20, 2026 at 03:00 PM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

082126-Game-Preview-Steelers

The Jets are traveling to the Steel City for their lone road preseason contest on Friday night. Head coach Aaron Glenn plans to have his starters play, as they did against the Buccaneers last week, but he has not publicly announced the status of QB Geno Smith, who missed the first preseason game with ankle soreness.

Smith has been practiced this week, but Glenn wants to be smart about his workload leading up to Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

"He's a competitor, and he wants to make sure he gets those reps in," Glenn said. "[His ankle] is not to a point where he can't go out. Obviously, he's out there practicing, but again, we want to make sure we're doing the right things when it comes to him playing."

Last week, rookie QB Cade Klubnik got the start against Tampa and led the Jets on two scoring drives while going 5 of 7 for 56 yards.

"Just being able to be in a really unique situation, in a unique game, and put some drives together, that was fun," Klubnik said last week.  "I still made some mistakes out there and being able to learn from those and respond from those quickly and have my teammates have my back whenever those did happen, that was good to see."

Two veteran defenders, DT T'Vondre Sweat and edge Joseph Ossai, who made their return to practice this week, have been on a pitch count during team periods. If they see any game action at Pittsburgh, it will most likely also be limited.

"We want to make sure we make the right decision on playing the guys or not," Glenn said. "I've never been a coach that was afraid of injuries because it's a part of the game, but I also want to be a coach that's smart and make sure I get our guys ready for Week 1."

Through the Lens | Best Photos From Week 4 of Jets Training Camp

Check out the top photos from the fourth week of the 2026 Jets training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center.

TTL 1
1 / 72
_KK13422
2 / 72
Keira Kinney/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15478
3 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15492
4 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW14569
5 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW25400
6 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW25228
7 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15340
8 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15252
9 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15289
10 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15035
11 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15022
12 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15158
13 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW15021
14 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW14964
15 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW14662
16 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32641
17 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32755
18 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32596
19 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32569
20 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32576
21 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31382
22 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32478
23 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32391
24 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24958
25 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32239
26 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32182
27 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32293
28 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31640
29 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24788
30 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24838
31 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24868
32 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24809
33 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24797
34 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24827
35 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24624
36 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24490
37 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24292
38 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24217
39 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW32242
40 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24545
41 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24348
42 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24454
43 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24272
44 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24326
45 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW25086
46 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30878
47 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24325
48 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30339
49 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30514
50 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39864
51 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30084
52 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30210
53 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30473
54 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30037
55 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW14017
56 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW14347
57 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW14101
58 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13968
59 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13962
60 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13898
61 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13452
62 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13912
63 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13315
64 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13267
65 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13142
66 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW14108
67 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39912
68 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13351
69 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13597
70 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13528
71 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW39978
72 / 72
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Increasing the Workload
Throughout training camp,

Aaron Glenn has increased the snap count of the first units each week. Leading up to the Jets' matchup against the Steelers, they reached 40 snaps.

"This is what I'm doing to get our guys calloused to play 65 or 75 plays a game," Glenn said. "Next week, it'll be 50 reps and then we'll have a scrimmage at the very end that's going to get guys about 65 reps.

"So our guys will be ready to play Week 1when it comes to that."

Glenn stresses the importance of practicing with a game-like intensity, but preseason games are a different kind of test and preparation for the regular season.

"It's something about having how many people in the stands, being able to where the coach is not behind you, calling plays where you're on the field," Glenn said. "It's something about being able to do that live that is totally different from practice, so I think it's beneficial to be able to do that."

The first-team offense was on the field last week for one drive, which resulted in a field goal, and the first-team defense played two series and forced the Buccaneers to punt twice.

The Opportunity Ahead

For the players hoping to land on the 53-man regular-season roster, they have two more chances to prove themselves and put good plays on tape.

"I think the most important thing for me is taking a good look at [each] player for us and how he fits in what we're doing," Glenn said. "Then [assess] how is he playing? Is he playing to a point where we can't ignore how good this player is and how we need him to fit into our roster when it comes to that."

But it's not just talent that's important; a player's mentality matters, too.

"Listen, there's always going to be a talent drop-off when you go from your tip guy to the next guy, but the mentality doesn't have to change," Glenn said about using players down the depth chart when injuries happen, especially in the preseason. "That's the one way to keep your team afloat when you do have injuries, to where OK, is the talent down, yes, but this league is about mentality and how guys can come in and play the same way that the guy in front of him was playing."

Roster cut downs must be finalized by 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Related Content

news

Three Jets Looking to Turn Heads Before Roster Cutdown

CB Jordan Clark, TE Chase Curtis and DL Jack Heflin Are Having Strong Training Camps

news

Jets Practice Report | Green & White Hold Crisp, Fast-Paced Final Practice Before Steelers Game

HC Aaron Glenn: 'It Was Quick and Fast to the Point'

news

Jets Dane Belton in the Thick of Competition at Safety

HC Aaron Glenn: 'He's a Ball Magnet, and He's Damn Good on Special Teams'

news

Jarvis Brownlee Jr.'s Positive Energy Is Back in Jets' Defensive Power Equation

Nickel CB, Surrounded by Friends on Both Sides of the Ball, Trains His Sights on Takeaways, Week 1

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/19) | Green & White Inch Closer To Gameday

See All the Content from a Busy Day at Jets Camp

news

Jets Sign WR Junior Bergen

Green & White Waive/Injured WR DT Sheffield

news

Ways to Watch | Jets at Steelers Preseason Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Friday's Preseason Game

news

Jets Practice Report | Green & White Ramp Up Intensity During Longest Session of the Summer

Rookie Edge David Bailey Showcases His Varied Playmaking Abilities

news

Jets DL T'Vondre Sweat 'Ready to Go' Following Injury

HC Aaron Glenn Sees a Complete Package: Run Stopper and Pass Rusher

news

Jets QB Geno Smith's Status vs. Steelers: 'I'll Leave it Up to Coach'

Veteran Praises QB Cade Klubnik and WR Omar Cooper Jr.

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/18) | Adonai Mitchell's Sensational Catch Headlines Busy Tuesday

See All the Content from a Busy Day at Jets Camp

Advertising