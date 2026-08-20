Jets-Steelers Game Preview | Geno Smith's Status Uncertain for Preseason Tilt in Pittsburgh

The Jets are traveling to the Steel City for their lone road preseason contest on Friday night. Head coach Aaron Glenn plans to have his starters play, as they did against the Buccaneers last week, but he has not publicly announced the status of QB Geno Smith, who missed the first preseason game with ankle soreness.

Smith has been practiced this week, but Glenn wants to be smart about his workload leading up to Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans.

"He's a competitor, and he wants to make sure he gets those reps in," Glenn said. "[His ankle] is not to a point where he can't go out. Obviously, he's out there practicing, but again, we want to make sure we're doing the right things when it comes to him playing."

Last week, rookie QB Cade Klubnik got the start against Tampa and led the Jets on two scoring drives while going 5 of 7 for 56 yards.

"Just being able to be in a really unique situation, in a unique game, and put some drives together, that was fun," Klubnik said last week. "I still made some mistakes out there and being able to learn from those and respond from those quickly and have my teammates have my back whenever those did happen, that was good to see."

Two veteran defenders, DT T'Vondre Sweat and edge Joseph Ossai, who made their return to practice this week, have been on a pitch count during team periods. If they see any game action at Pittsburgh, it will most likely also be limited.