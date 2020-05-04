Cameron Clark's Traits Should Help Him Earn a Spot on Jets' O-Line

Fans might've thought the Jets were done with revamping their tackle position when they added UFA George Fant to second-year man Chuma Edoga, then stepped to the plate with their 11th overall pick to take the man-mountain Mekhi Becton out of Louisville.

But day two arrived and the Green & White weren't done with tackle shopping when they chose Cameron Clark out of Charlotte with their last fourth-round pick, 129th overall.

GM Joe Douglas gave a little insight into why the Jets went with Clark when he talked with the 6'4", 308-pounder with those 11-inch mitts of his right after the draft pick:

"Cameron, we think your toughness, your attitude, your mentality is going to be a real asset here."

Clark's reaction wearing the green and white? "Yes sir, I'm extremely excited."

Here is just a little supporting evidence for those three qualities that Douglas mentioned to the first Jet ever selected from Charlotte:

Toughness: Hanging with the Big Dogs

One measure of that trait is availability, and Clark was always there for the 49ers in his four playing seasons from 2016-19. He holds the school record with 49 games played, with the last 31 coming in consecutive starts at LT to end his college career.

One of those starts was last year's game at Clemson. The Tigers rolled, 52-10, but Clark received high marks for "hanging with the big dogs," in the words of draft analyst Matt Miller.