Presented by

Monday, May 04, 2020 08:20 AM

Cameron Clark's Traits Should Help Him Earn a Spot on Jets' O-Line

/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

AP_20059832295905-clark
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Fans might've thought the Jets were done with revamping their tackle position when they added UFA George Fant to second-year man Chuma Edoga, then stepped to the plate with their 11th overall pick to take the man-mountain Mekhi Becton out of Louisville.

But day two arrived and the Green & White weren't done with tackle shopping when they chose Cameron Clark out of Charlotte with their last fourth-round pick, 129th overall.

GM Joe Douglas gave a little insight into why the Jets went with Clark when he talked with the 6'4", 308-pounder with those 11-inch mitts of his right after the draft pick:

"Cameron, we think your toughness, your attitude, your mentality is going to be a real asset here."

Clark's reaction wearing the green and white? "Yes sir, I'm extremely excited."

Here is just a little supporting evidence for those three qualities that Douglas mentioned to the first Jet ever selected from Charlotte:

Toughness: Hanging with the Big Dogs
One measure of that trait is availability, and Clark was always there for the 49ers in his four playing seasons from 2016-19. He holds the school record with 49 games played, with the last 31 coming in consecutive starts at LT to end his college career.

One of those starts was last year's game at Clemson. The Tigers rolled, 52-10, but Clark received high marks for "hanging with the big dogs," in the words of draft analyst Matt Miller.

"I knew what was at stake," Clark said of that game. "I approached Clemson the way I try to approach all my games, play to the best of my ability. I definitely felt the atmosphere of the game, which added a little something to it. I just tried to go out there and be myself and not make it that big of a deal."

Mentality: Leadership Qualities
In short, Clark's mindset is to be a leader. He received that rare O-lineman's honor of being named the school's Offensive MVP in 2017. To be sure, that honor is bestowed on teams that often struggle offensively, and that year the 49ers finished 1-11 and averaged 14 points a game. But Clark's leadership continued through his final two seasons, when he was named team captain.

Leadership comes in part from being a people person, and it didn't take long for Clark to make friends with a fellow tackle candidate and future Jets teammate and competitor in Becton.

"Me and Mekhi, we trained together at MJP in Dallas," he said. "We got real close in the Combine process, even at the Combine, post-Combine. We talk all the time. I was definitely excited about joining him up there. Mekhi's a heck of a player, he's nasty, he loves finishing blocks. I feel like both of us have that in our game. I'm excited to see what we can do."

Attitude: Bringing That Nasty
That last quote alludes to another of Clark's traits, which was captured in another brief draft-night phone exchange, this one between Clark and Jets OL coach Frank Pollack.

Pollack: You fired up, man?
Clark: Yes sir, I'm extremely excited.
Pollack: I love that finish and that nasty on tape.
Clark: Yes sir. I'm bringing that with me.

A leader with toughness. Respectful yet nasty. Good combinations for Clark as he begins the process of carving out a niche for himself on the Jets' refashioned offensive line.

Top Photos of Jets Fourth Round Pick Cameron Clark

See the Best Images of the Tackle from Charlotte

DSC08742_Cam_Clark_Bahamas_Bowl_2000cr
1 / 12
1920_FB_MTSU_1455_Cam_Clark_2000cr
2 / 12
AP_20059813888405
3 / 12
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
AP_20059832295905
4 / 12
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
AP_20061253585127
5 / 12
Associated Press
AP_20059843181945
6 / 12
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
AP_20061266404449
7 / 12
Associated Press
AP_20059832046937
8 / 12
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
AP_20060075411769
9 / 12
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
AP_20059831780957
10 / 12
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
AP_20059832044457
11 / 12
Michael Conroy/Associated Press
AP_20059831966755
12 / 12
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Virginia's Bryce Hall (34) runs the ball following an interception as North Carolina's Jordan Cunningham tries to make the tackle during the first half an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
news

Jets 'Betting on the Future' of CB Bryce Hall

Virginia Product, a 5th-Round Pick in the NFL Draft, Is Getting Stronger Every Week
Texas A&M punter Braden Mann (34) kicks against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
news

Jets P Braden Mann Excited to Contribute on One of the NFL's Elite Special Teams Units

Former Ray Guy Award Winner Eager to Work with Brant Boyer
Miami offensive lineman Zion Nelson (60), right, blocks against Florida defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
news

Why New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Considers Himself 'The Steal of the Draft'

Joe Douglas said Florida Gator Is 'An Edge Presence'
Florida's Lamichal Perine (2) runs away from South Carolina's R.J. Roderick (10) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Columbia, SC. Florida defeated South Carolina 38-27 (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
news

New Jets' RB La'Mical Perine Looks Up to the Way Le'Veon Bell Plays the Game

Fourth-Round Pick Calls Jets Selection 'Opportunity of a Lifetime'
FIU quarterback James Morgan (12) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami won 31-17. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

James Morgan Follows Brett Favre, His Childhood Idol, From GB to NY

Joe Douglas Adds Insurance for Sam Darnold in QBs Room 
Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, left, waits the ball on a 30-yard touchdown catch as Oklahoma cornerback Jaden Davis, right, defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)
news

New Jets WR Denzel Mims Determined to Make Teams That Passed On Him Pay

Joe Douglas, Adam Gase Add Speed to WR Corps on Day 2 of NFL Draft
California cornerback Ashtyn Davis (27) runs past Colorado wide receiver K.D. Nixon, right, as he returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
news

New Jets S Ashtyn Davis Used Track to Vault His Way to the NFL

Former Walk-on at California Will Add Versatility to Gregg Williams' Defense
In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Mekhi Becton, third from right, is hugged after being selected by the New York Jets during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Plano, Texas. (NFL via AP)
news

Mekhi Becton 'Clearly the Most Dominant Guy on the Field'

Jets GM Joe Douglas said the Louisville T 'Blossomed' in 2019

Advertising