New Jets WR Denzel Mims Determined to Make Teams That Passed On Him Pay

New Jets receiver Denzel Mims is trading his green and gold Baylor jersey for one that's green and white. Even though the NFL Draft is unpredictable, his gut told him he'd end up with the Jets.

"We had a few conversations and I always thought I would be a Jet in the back of my head one day," he said after the Jets traded down in Round 2 and selected the former Bear with the 59th overall selection. "When I got the phone call, I was very excited and very happy."

The 6-2, 207-pounder is a playmaker on the outside, whom GM Joe Douglas described as "long, smooth receiver with great body control, a big catch radius and soft hands." He was the only player in the NCAA with at least 8 receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons. The Daingerfield, TX, native led the Bears in receiving in 2017 and '19, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in each year. Mims finished his collegiate career earning first-team All-Big 12 honors.

"I developed a lot from my freshman year to my senior year," he said. "I matured as a man on and off the field. I was taught the game of football, the actual details of everything on the football field. The way they used me, they knew I needed the ball in my hand. I make a lot of plays when I have the ball in my hands and when it comes down to crunch time, they knew I want the ball to make the play to try to help my team get the win."

Jets coach Adam Gase and Douglas talked about adding explosive playmakers to the offense and Mims fits the bill. He tied for third among wideouts at the Combine with a 4.38 40-yard dash and ranked fourth with a 10'11" broad jump.