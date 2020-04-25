James Morgan Follows Brett Favre, His Childhood Idol, From GB to NY

Morgan began he collegiate career at Bowling Green, but when coach Dino Babers left for Syracuse, Morgan transferred to FIU. He wrote a letter to QBs coach Brynn Renner, expressing interest in their program. After two seasons playing for the Panthers, the 6-4, 229-pounder finished third in program history with 5,375 passing yards. His 40 passing TDs rank third-most in school history as well and he broke FIU's career records for passing efficiency with a 143 rating.

"My style is a pocket passer," he said. "I absolutely love to go dice up the defense. I'm a guy who will study his butt off in film and know exactly where to go with reads, coverages. I love to feel prepared. I'm going to do everything I can with the preparation process and then go back and dice them up in the pocket. But I'm also a guy who's athletic enough to pick up the play when we need it. Other than that, I'm a great leader, I'm a real competitor and I can't wait to get in there."

The Jets were Morgan's only formal combine interview and he had subsequent meetings throughout the pre-draft process. He joins a QB room that includes Sam Darnold, David Fales and Mike White.