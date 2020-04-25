New Jets' RB La'Mical Perine Looks Up to the Way Le'Veon Bell Plays the Game

The Jets have a taste for gator after adding their fifth Florida-product to the team on Saturday, drafting RB La'Mical Perine in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And just hours before the Green & White called the name of the the 22-year-old RB, Perine had taken to Twitter to express his feelings about waiting to be drafted.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime honestly," Perine said in response to tweeting 'patience..' hours before getting drafted. "It was a great feeling being able to go to a great organization, a prideful organization. Just waiting on that call, I was trying to stay patient like I had put on Twitter. I know God had something good planned for me so I'm just excited to get up to New York."

Originally from Mobile, AL, Perine's path to the draft required a little more vulnerability than usual. At 16, with only one scholarship offer (Mississippi State), Perine was determined to catch the eye of scouts and coaches at Florida. So, he packed his bag, purchased a bus ticket , and took the long ride solo all the way to Gainesville to work out for the Gators. His efforts proved successful, and he spent his collegiate career in the Sunshine State.