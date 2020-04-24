Mekhi Becton 'Clearly the Most Dominant Guy on the Field'

His reputation may be as a menace in the run, but against pass rushers, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger perhaps put it best — "you have to orbit the sun to get around him." Becton has light feet, which comes from him basketball background. Former Louisville Coach Bobby Petrino knew he wanted to offer Becton a scholarship when he saw him putting down reverse dunks.

"I've always been athletic for my size," Becton said. "People don't expect me to move as well as I do or do the things I can do. I've always been like this growing up."

The Highland Springs, VA native, started 12 games at RT and 21 at LT in college and came into his own this past season with new OL coach Dwayne Ledford.

"In the offense in the past, he was flipping strong side and weak side, so he was playing left and right tackle on any given play," Jets GM Joe Douglas said. "I think settling in at left tackle, you could really see this guy has all the tools. He's comfortable in a left-handed stance, he's got a good kick set, and you could really see him settle in. His technique really blossomed."

Becton and Douglas are both from Virginia, which is the topic their pre-draft conversations began on, but the first time Douglas watched his new tackle, he stuck out. Literally.