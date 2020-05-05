Jets 'Betting on the Future' of CB Bryce Hall

Hall is a long, instinctive cornerback with big hands and he doesn't mind getting his nose dirty against the run. He has experience in both man and zone coverage and has very good ball skills, evidenced by his 44 PDs in 44 collegiate games.

"I'm somebody who first and foremost prepares like crazy. I'm somebody who brings a lot of energy and a lot of passion, somebody who's very meticulous in their preparation," Hall said. "Just because I don't have the skillset at the moment, I'm very determined to learn and grow. Every day I'm hungry to learn, hungry to just get better. For me as a player, it depends on what they want me to do wherever it is that they have me. I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."

With the Jets in the second week of their virtual offseason program, Hall can attend meetings on the computer and continue to rehab his left ankle.

"Basically right now, my ankle is healed. It's just about getting it back to the same range of motion and just explosiveness as my other ankle," he said. "I'm getting better and stronger every week."

Douglas added: "We felt good about where he's at now based on the communication and the ability to be around him at the combine and the communication we've had with his doctors that he'll be ready to roll."

One of six team captains drafted by the Jets this spring, Hall tried to become a more verbal leader last year and help his teammates through his film preparation. He will join a cornerback group that includes nickel back Brian Poole, holdovers Blessuan Austin, Nate Hariston and Kryon Brown and newcomers Pierre Desir and Quincy Wilson. Just like Hall, the Jets are comfortable in the present as they look ahead to what could be a promising future.