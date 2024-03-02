Caleb Williams Draws Parallel with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers at NFL Combine 

One of the Jets' AFC East rivals – the Patriots – own the No. 3 overall selection and have a quarterback need. Williams, Daniels (LSU) and Drake Maye (North Carolina) all figure to be taken off the board early while J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Michael Penix (Washington) could create additional buzz as well.

"They were awesome," Williams said of the meetings. "I spoke more about ball and things like that just because the interviews are so short. It was more about them getting to know me, getting to test my mental, what I know, the base things of what it takes to be a quarterback in the NFL."

In January, Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner, declared for the draft. In 11 games at Oklahoma and 26 at USC, Williams connected on 66.9% of his passes for 10,082 yards with 93 TDs and 14 INTs. He also rushed for 27 TDs and flashed rare instincts as a playmaker.

"I like to think when it's time to be surgical, it's time to be surgical.," he said. "There have been many games when it gets late in the game, and I've ran or scrambled and threw a crazy pass. That's being the artist, the magician. And then there have been times even when I hurt my hamstring and I couldn't run, I sat in the pocket the whole time the rest of the game and delivered the ball."

As far as the medicals, Williams intends on checking that box for clubs down the road.