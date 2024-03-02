Caleb Williams Draws Parallel with Jets QB Aaron Rodgers at NFL Combine 

Caleb Williams made headlines this week at the NFL Combine, declining to both work out and participate in medical testing in Indianapolis. But he did meet with the media Friday morning and was surprised when asked about his physical measurables.
"It's the first time I'm hearing about my height and size," Williams said. "I'm around Aaron Rodgers size and maybe weight too – 215/220 and 6-1, 6-2."
While Williams (22) is listed at USC's website as 6-1, 215, the Jets list Rodgers (40) at 6-2, 223. Rodgers, the California product, was selected No. 24 overall by the Packers in the 2005 NFL Draft and is preparing for his 20th NFL season. Williams is in play to be the No. 1 overall selection in April. The Chicago Bears, a team Rodgers has compiled a 26-5 mark (including playoffs) against, own the first pick.
"I don't think I'm not going to be No. 1," Williams said. "I think I put in all the hard work, all of the time, effort, energy into being that. So, I don't think of a Plan B. That's kind of how I do things in my life. I don't think of a Plan B. Stay on Plan A and then when things don't work out, find a way to make Plan A work."
The Jets hold the No. 10 overall selection in Round 1 and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported early in the week that the Green & White were expected to meet with Williams. Rapoport also tweeted the Jets spent time with LSU QB Jayden Daniels at the Combine. While the team continues its due diligence on the entire rookie class, an early run on QBs could set the Jets up with several options once the draft gets underway.
One of the Jets' AFC East rivals – the Patriots – own the No. 3 overall selection and have a quarterback need. Williams, Daniels (LSU) and Drake Maye (North Carolina) all figure to be taken off the board early while J.J. McCarthy (Michigan) and Michael Penix (Washington) could create additional buzz as well.
"They were awesome," Williams said of the meetings. "I spoke more about ball and things like that just because the interviews are so short. It was more about them getting to know me, getting to test my mental, what I know, the base things of what it takes to be a quarterback in the NFL."
In January, Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy Winner, declared for the draft. In 11 games at Oklahoma and 26 at USC, Williams connected on 66.9% of his passes for 10,082 yards with 93 TDs and 14 INTs. He also rushed for 27 TDs and flashed rare instincts as a playmaker.
"I like to think when it's time to be surgical, it's time to be surgical.," he said. "There have been many games when it gets late in the game, and I've ran or scrambled and threw a crazy pass. That's being the artist, the magician. And then there have been times even when I hurt my hamstring and I couldn't run, I sat in the pocket the whole time the rest of the game and delivered the ball."
As far as the medicals, Williams intends on checking that box for clubs down the road.
"I'll be doing it at the team interviews, not 32 teams can draft me," he said. "There is only one of me. The teams I go to for my visit, those teams will have the medical and that will be it."