7 Things to Know About Bilal Powell After Officially Retiring as a Jet

4. Dynamic Run for a Walkoff Win

And within that 2016 season came one of Powell's best games and plays as a pro. The Jets traveled to San Francisco (a year before current HC Robert Saleh arrived as the 49ers' DC) at 3-9 as field-goal underdogs, and it got worse when the Niners opened a 14-0 lead.

But the Jets relentlessly closed the gap, led by Powell, who had 29 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning slash off left tackle for 19 yards and a dive into the end zone for the game-winning score in the 23-17 comeback win. That's the most recent walkoff TD by a Jet and the only walkoff in franchise history after a running play.

"Man, he's special," WR Brandon Marshall said afterward. "That was very special."

5. A Standup Fellow

Powell by that time had begun to loosen up with media and fans.

"I think I'm a lot more open," he said. "I was really protective of myself because of how I grew up and now it's like not everyone's against me. So It's allowing me to open up to certain people and that was one of the things that I wasn't used to doing."

And he said early in '16 that it showed a side of him that many people didn't know he had. "That I'm a funny guy. I think if you got to know me then you would see that I will open up more. Some of the guys will tell you that I'm one of the funniest dudes on the team. I've got some one-liners and once I get to know you I'm really outgoing."

6. Take It to the Limit One More Time

Another gem of a run came in 2017's Game 4 at home vs. Jacksonville, when the Jets answered the Jaguars' opening-drive TD on their very next offensive play. Josh McCown tossed to Powell, who slashed off his right side, hurdled, hit the turf untouched, then bounced up without hesitation and kept running all the way to a 75-yard touchdown.

And with that, Powell held a series of rushing landmarks. It was his career-long run, the Jets' longest run since Adrian Murrell's 78-yarder at Arizona in 1996, and the second-longest touchdown run in franchise history, behind Bruce Harper's, 78-yard score vs. Atlanta in 1983.

How appropriate that Powell's record dash came with Harper in the MetLife stands that day.

7. And Then the End Was Near

Powell's run of great luck and skill was stopped by a neck injury against the Vikings in October 2018 that ended his season and looked as if it would end his career. He rehabbed furiously, became an unrestricted free agent in March 2019, then ultimately re-signed with the Jets in June for one more season. At the end of the '19 campaign he was honored by his teammates with that year's Ed Block Courage Award.

"It definitely flew by pretty fast," Powell said with equal parts wonder and introspection of his time in green and white. "I just remember the veterans saying don't take it for granted because when you look back, it'll be gone. Entering year nine, looking at some of the young guys running around, it's like, 'Wow. It does fly.' "