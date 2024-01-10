Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named to Pro Football Focus' 2023 NFL All-Pro Team

Football news and analysis site Pro Football Focus has named CB Sauce Gardner to its 2023 NFL All-Pro First Team, and DL Quinnen Williams and LB C.J. Mosley to the second team. This is the second-straight season Gardner and Williams have been named to PFF's All-Pro teams.

"PFF's 2023 All-Pro team is selected is based on the data and grades collected over thousands of hours of work by our data collection team," NFL Analyst for PFF Gordon McGuinness wrote.

In his second season as a pro, Gardner received an 88.6 defensive grade, the third-highest among corners, and a 90.8 coverage grade, second-highest among defensive backs. Last season, he was the league's top-rated CB (87.9) and, despite not being No. 1 this year, improved his overall grade by 0.7.

"[The Bears Jaylon] Johnson, [the Cowboys Daron] Bland and Gardner were the only three cornerbacks to play 400 or more snaps and earn 89.0-plus PFF coverage grades," McGuinness wrote. "Gardner didn't have the best start to his season but wound up surpassing his impressive rookie campaign."

Williams registered the lowest sack total of his NFL career since his rookie season with 5.5 takedowns, but PFF recognized him for his ability to affect the game without putting up gaudy numbers. He finished the season with 11 tackles for loss and was the third-highest rated interior lineman earning a 90.6 defense grade, 0.5 higher than last year (90.1). In addition, he was the No. 1 rated run defender among interior linemen earning a 90.4 grade.