QB Zach Wilson on Jets' OT Victory After Injury to Aaron Rodgers: 'It Was Crazy'

Thrust into the game early, Wilson battled through a first half in which he completed 5-of-8 passes for 41 yards and the interception that ended a drive, and Buffalo held a 13-3 lead at intermission. But things changed in the second half as the Jets' defense rose to the challenge and Wilson and the offense got their sealegs.

"We came out in the second half on a mission," Saleh said. "The defense getting stops, the offense came out and bam, 3 points [on a 43-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein]. We get the turnover and then the TD to Garrett. A gritty performance."

With just under 10 minutes to play in regulation, Jordan Whitehead hauled in his third interception of the game, setting the Jets on an 8-play, 57-yard drive that culminated with a Wilson to Wilson 3-yard TD pass that was nothing short of amazing.

Zach Wilson's pass into coverage was behind Garrett Wilson. But the Ohio State product made a circus catch, using his right hand pull the ball back before he corralled the pigskin as he tumbled to the turf. Zuerlein added the extra point to tie the score, 13-13.

"We had a run play called," Zach Wilson said. "I know G pushed me all day to throw the fade. The play was either hand off or an RPO [run/pass option] on the back side. I looked out there and saw G and just threw it up. I didn't throw it well. He's just unbelievable."

The Jets took the lead, with under two minutes to play, when Allen on the next play from scrimmage could not get a handle on the snap from center, headed for the line of scrimmage where he was met, violently, by DL Micheal Clemons, who forced a fumble. Quinnen Williams recovered at the Bills' 27-yard line and Zuerlein connected from 30 yards to give the Jets a short-lived lead before Buffalo tied it on a field goal with two seconds left in regulation.

Xavier Gipson's 65-yard punt return negated the need for Wilson and the Jets' offense to go back onto the field for anything other than piling on the undrafted rookie from Stephen F. Austin.

"It was a huge division game and the Bills are a big-time team," Wilson said. "I think the defense did an amazing job getting the turnovers [3 INTS; 2 forced fumbles, one recovered], but we need to capitalize more. It's a huge win for us, but it's a long year.

"I just have to keep getting better, trust my feet, trust my coaches and trust the guys around me. This was really all done in camp, but now I have to keep improving."