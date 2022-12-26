Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Playoffs: 'Everyone Knows Anything Can Happen'

To paraphrase Al Pacino as Michael Corleone in "The Godfather Part III" ... Just when you thought the Jets were out, they find themselves back in the frenetic chase for the club's first playoff berth in 12 years.

Losses over the weekend by the Dolphins, the Patriots, the Raiders and the Browns have rewritten the script that head coach Robert Saleh mentioned last week, when he said that the prospect of the postseason was "farfetched" after the Jets loss to Jacksonville last Thursday night.

But hey, things change. The Jets have been pulled back in.

"It's fun to sit back and watch football," Saleh said on Monday. "It seemed like Santa Claus sent a lot of toys to build this winter, a lot of building going on. It was fun to sit back and watch football and see how things play out, this league is kind of wacky. I think everyone knows anything can happen, but with regards to what our goal is and what we're trying to accomplish, it doesn't change. It's what I talked about last week with regards to what our goal is and what we're trying to accomplish. Playoffs being the furthest thing from our minds in terms what we got to get done day in and day out and the process of how we go about it."

All that said, the scenario is crystal clear: If the Jets can win at Seattle on Sunday and then at Miami to close out the regular season -- along with a New England loss (or tie) in games against Miami and at Buffalo -- the Green & White would earn a berth in the seven-team AFC tournament.

"I'm sure there's going to be excitement, naturally," he said. "But it goes back to what I said, the message doesn't change. This isn't about playoffs. Obviously, I get it. I get it. We've got to get back to what we were in the first half of the season -- one day at a time, take advantage of the moment and whatever happens — happens. It's stay in the moment."