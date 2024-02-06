 Skip to main content
Advertising

Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams Feeling 'Extremely Blessed' After Second Trip to Pro Bowl

Defensive Duo Became First Pair of Jets Teammates to Make Consecutive Pro Bowls Together Since 2011

Feb 06, 2024 at 08:01 AM
SEP 3, 2021, Olean, NY: OnCore Fall bag and ball colors. Photo by Craig Melvin.
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

020524-sauce-quinnen-pro-bowl

While there has been a recent trend of players forgoing the Pro Bowl after their first appearance, that was not the case for the Jets' two-time Pro Bowlers DL Quinnen Williams and CB Sauce Gardner this winter. The Green & White's dynamic defender duo, joined by first-time honoree Jermaine Johnson, made their way to Orlando last week for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games and soaked up the experience of playing with and working alongside the league's best.

"It is a blessing to be out here with these guys," Gardner said. "There are a lot of really great and elite players playing now and that played in the past. It is always a blessing to have this experience."

Williams added: "Year in and year out, you just work your tail off to win football games and do what you've got to do, so none of these accolades come to mind throughout the whole year because all you want to do is put your hard work in to help your team win football games. To be able to get recognized for my hard work is super dope."

Gardner and Williams became the first pair of Jets teammates to make consecutive Pro Bowls over the same two-year stretch since Jets Ring of Honor members C Nick Mangold, LT D'Brickashaw Ferguson and CB Darrelle Revis made it in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

The Jets elite CB, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie when the event was in Las Vegas, became the second player in franchise history to earn the nod in his first two seasons, joining S Erik McMillan who made the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989.

"It is a different vibe from last year," Gardner said "I haven't been outside much recently unless it has been for something football related. I have been in the house just doing the same old, same old. But now we are in a different state. I am used to the cold, but this is a great change up for me."

Gardner participated in "Epic Dodgeball", practiced with CBs Denzel Ward (Cleveland), Patrick Surtain II (Denver) and Jalen Ramsey (Miami) and took the opportunity to compare notes with some of the NFL's elite. Then he showed why he's one of the league's top DBs in his own right, recording an interception and pass breakup on a ball intended for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb in the AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

"I am always picking others player's brains," Gardner said. "We have got an incredibly good group of guys, so being able to be out here with those elite guys is a blessing. We are always talking to each other and to take advantage."

As for Williams, he ran a leg in the "Gridiron Gauntlet" relay and partnered up with his fellow AFC defensive linemen for the tug of war competition. Throughout the week, Williams was mic'd up and could be heard enjoying the experience.

"It's just pretty cool, man," Williams said. "To be around a bunch of great guys, great athletes from around the world, it's pretty awesome. Can't beat it."

Related Content

news

What Did Jermaine Johnson Think of His First Trip to the Pro Bowl?

Second-Year Jets Pass Rusher Motivated to Earn Invite Back to the Games in 2025
news

Ways to Watch | 2024 Pro Bowl Games

Broadcast Info for the Festivities in Orlando Featuring Jets Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson
news

Jermaine Johnson's Second-Year Jump Lands Him in the Pro Bowl

Second-Year Jets Edge is Headed to the Pro Bowl in Orlando
news

Top Jets Defenders Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner Selected for Pro Bowl

Q 'Shocked,' Sauce Blessed to Be All-Stars for 2nd Straight Year; 6 Green & White Members Named as Alternates
news

3 Takeaways | How Did the Jets Players Perform in Pro Bowl Games?

 C.J. Mosley Shares Moment with Peyton Manning; Quinnen Williams Calls Games 'Super Competitive'
news

Social Media Roundup | Jets Take On the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

See Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley and Justin Hardee in Las Vegas
news

Teams Announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games Competitions

Sauce Gardner, C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams & Justin Hardee Scheduled to Participate in Several Competitions in Las Vegas
news

Ways to Watch | 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Broadcast Info for the Festivities in Las Vegas Featuring Jets C.J. Mosley, Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner and Justin Hardee
news

Notebook | HC Robert Saleh: 'It Hurts Now,' but 'There's a Lot to Be Excited About'

C.J. Mosley Tweaked Shoulder, Connor McGovern Has Bone Bruise; Both Expect to Play vs. Miami
news

DC Jeff Ulbrich on C.J. Mosley's Selection to Pro Bowl: 'That Makes My Heart Happy'

CB Sauce Gardner Second Jets Rookie to Be Named to All-Star Event
news

Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Playoffs: 'Everyone Knows Anything Can Happen'

For C.J. Mosley, Pro Bowl Is Fine, but He Hopes to Be Playing in a Big Game
Advertising