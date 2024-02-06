Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams Feeling 'Extremely Blessed' After Second Trip to Pro Bowl

The Jets elite CB, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie when the event was in Las Vegas, became the second player in franchise history to earn the nod in his first two seasons, joining S Erik McMillan who made the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989.

"It is a different vibe from last year," Gardner said "I haven't been outside much recently unless it has been for something football related. I have been in the house just doing the same old, same old. But now we are in a different state. I am used to the cold, but this is a great change up for me."

Gardner participated in "Epic Dodgeball", practiced with CBs Denzel Ward (Cleveland), Patrick Surtain II (Denver) and Jalen Ramsey (Miami) and took the opportunity to compare notes with some of the NFL's elite. Then he showed why he's one of the league's top DBs in his own right, recording an interception and pass breakup on a ball intended for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb in the AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

"I am always picking others player's brains," Gardner said. "We have got an incredibly good group of guys, so being able to be out here with those elite guys is a blessing. We are always talking to each other and to take advantage."

As for Williams, he ran a leg in the "Gridiron Gauntlet" relay and partnered up with his fellow AFC defensive linemen for the tug of war competition. Throughout the week, Williams was mic'd up and could be heard enjoying the experience.