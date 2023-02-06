3 Takeaways | How Did the Jets Players Perform in Pro Bowl Games?

Hardee Excels in Flag Football

Everyone except Williams played in the Flag Football event on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Mosley, who had 158 tackles in the regular season, led the AFC with 6 stops while Gardner had 3. Hardee checked into the second of three flag football games and registered a sack and a pass defense in an AFC victory.

"That was my first career sack," said Hardee, a converted wide receiver. "That was my first defensive snaps all season, I haven't played a lick of defense. But as you can see, I can do a little something."

Williams added: "I think he was balling. Honestly, he was just being himself, having fun and doing what he does. … I'm just happy to see my brothers from the Jets here, balling and having fun."

Hardee played with a heavy heart as his first Pro Bowl Games fell on his late mother's birthday. Hardee, who turns 29 in two days, considered it an early birthday gift.

"To have my first Pro Bowl on her birthday, I felt like it was a gift from her and God, honestly," he said. … "I'll be back."

Even though there was no contact, the intensity of the new format remained high.