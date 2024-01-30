Jermaine Johnson's Second-Year Jump Lands Him in the Pro Bowl

In addition to DT Quinnen Williams and CB Sauce Gardner being named Pro Bowl players for a second consecutive season, Jermaine Johnson will make his first all-star appearance at the NFL's Pro Bowl Games this week in Orlando, FL. Johnson, initially one of the Jets' six Pro Bowl alternates, got the call from the league on Tuesday to join his two defensive teammates, replacing Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack, who is unable to participate due to injury.

After the Jets took Johnson with the 26th overall selection in the 2022 draft, he lined up in 14 games as a rookie and played 312 defensive snaps while totaling 2.5 sacks. The super sophomore started 17 contests this past season, racking up 7.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 7 PDs over 747 defensive snaps. He also ran back an interception for a TD.

"He had that first year where he was kind of hidden behind a really good D-line [defensive line] and he had an unbelievable offseason, put in a lot of work and it's so cool just to watch a young man who put in the work that he needed to in the offseason to reap the rewards of his labor," defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich of Johnson said during the season. "He's doing a great job, grossly underrated in my opinion, but he's going to be good for a long time."

Johnson was part of a transformative '22 draft class that also included Gardner (No. 4), already a two-time first-team All Pro; WR Garrett Wilson (No. 10), who has totaled 178 receptions and reached 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons; and RB Breece Hall (No. 36), whose 1,585 combined yards in 2023 were fourth-best in the league coming off an ACL tear that short-circuited his rookie season.