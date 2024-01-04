Top Jets Defenders Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner Selected for Pro Bowl

Q and Sauce were accorded the ultimate sign of NFL respect. Some of their key statistics went down as Williams was double-teamed up front all season while Gardner was targeted less and less as the weeks went by. Yet in the voting that concluded for fans on Dec. 25 and for players and coaches on Dec. 29, the two were selected to return to the Pro Bowl, which will culminate on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

As for the history alluded to above, Williams is the first Jets defensive lineman since John Abraham after the 2001 and '02 seasons to be named to back-to-back Pro Bowls and the first Jets interior DL to be selected for consecutive all-star honors since Joe Klecko went as a D-tackle and nose after the 1983-85 seasons.

"That's my guy right there," Williams said of Klecko, selected in February to become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "Klecko and Marty Lyons, that's my 'Bama guy, and then Joe Namath. I'm pretty sure all the OGs are going to hit me up and congratulate me. Just to be able to put this jersey on that they put on also and represent them. The reason I signed back and why I go out there every single day is because guys like them set the standard in the NFL and for the Jets organization to do what they did and for me to do what I do today."

Gardner is one of only two players in franchise history to be named to Pro Bowls in each of his first two seasons. The other was S Erik McMillan, who went to Hawaii after the 1988 and '89 seasons.