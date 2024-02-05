What Did Jermaine Johnson Think of His First Trip to the Pro Bowl?

Johnson participated in a collection of events, starting with practices early in the week where he was able to pick the brains and talk shop with elite veteran edge defenders including Josh Allen (Jacksonville), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia), Danielle Hunter (Minnesota) and others.

"We can't help but talk about skill, technique and strategy," Johnson said. "Part of what got us here is being extremely competitive and we all thrive to be our best and always get better. So, whenever we are sitting around, we are talking about how you go about certain things and stuff that you can add to your tool bag. Like I said, I am just extremely blessed, and it is a great group of guys.

"It is just awesome because there are a lot of guys here that I look up too, especially in college. And now, I get to meet them and hang out with them at the Pro Bowl which is pretty cool. I am enjoying myself."

On Thursday, Johnson played in the game "High Stakes", in which players tried to catch as many punts as they could. Then Sunday, he helped the AFC team compete in "Tug of War" and "Flag Football".

"I thought there were a lot of questionable calls and no-calls tonight in both the flag football game and the skills games," Johnson said. "I am feeling a little bit indifferent right now because I am extremely competitive, and I am stinging from that loss. We will see how fair that was when we watch the tape."

Johnson finished the 2023-24 season with career-highs in sacks (7.5), tackles (55), QB hits (16) and pressures (25) to go along with a pick six against Cleveland. After being around the league's best this past weekend, he's excited to get back to training.