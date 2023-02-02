Teams Announced for 2023 Pro Bowl Games Competitions

Lightning Round (Thursday)

The lightning round will feature players competing in a three-part elimination challenge. The first event is splash catch, with duos from each conference doing a water balloon toss. Thereafter will be the high-stakes portion in which players will attempt to catch punts from a JUGS machine. In the last part of the challenge -- thrill of the spill -- the remaining players from each conference will take aim at targets attached to a bucket hanging over the head of an opposing coach. The first team to dump a bucket on a coach wins.