Notebook | HC Robert Saleh: 'It Hurts Now,' but 'There's a Lot to Be Excited About'

C Connor McGovern: 'Every Game Is a Defining Moment'

Connor McGovern said that he and his teammates have no intention of mailing it in on Sunday at Miami, the final game of the Jets 2022 NFL season. Each team was in position for a playoff run, but the Dolphins and the Jets enter the game on five-game losing streaks that upended their promising seasons.

"There's a lot to play for in this game," he said on Monday. "Every game is a defining moment in your career. If I was running a team, I'd be looking to invest in a guy who ... I would probably pull up some games where there was not a lot to play for and see what kind of player they are. Do they love the game? I play this game because I enjoy it. I'm going to go out every week and give 100 percent. It's still important if you love this game."

Asked if the fluid situation at quarterback had an impact on the team's performance, McGovern said that "you have to be prepared for anything" in the NFL.

"I think it's something the team has handled pretty well," he said. "It isn't easy having any rotation at any position, it adds more difficulty. This team has done it with the next-man-up mentality and nobody bats an eye. It's not a matter of who's back there

"Every week we truly believed we had an opportunity to go out and win every game. There wasn't a single game where it was 'like wow we just got smoked, we're an awful team.' I feel in every single game we had an opportunity at any point of a game to do right things to separate. But we never really capitalized in the final stretch like we did at the start."

Like Mosley, McGovern, who played all 70 snaps on offense, said he battled throughout the game after sustaining a deep bone bruise in his left leg.