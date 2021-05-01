4-for-4 in Round 4: Jets Go Offense Again with RB Michael Carter

The New York Jets' focus on offense continued at the start of Round 4 that began shortly after noon ET today, when they used the second pick of the day and the 107th overall to take North Carolina running back Michael Carter. It was the Jets' fourth offensive player they've selected in their four picks so far in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming after the Jets tabbed QB Zach Wilson and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker in Round 1 on Thursday and WR Elijah Moore in Round 2 on Friday, the Jets have taken four offensive players to start a draft for the first time in 38 years, or when they took QB Ken O'Brien, RB Johnny Hector, WR Jo-Jo Townsell and TE Wes Howell in the first four rounds of the 1983 draft.

Carter, who measured an eighth of an inch shy of 5-8 and 200 pounds at UNC's pro day, stood tall as the starter for the Heels and served a team captain last year as a true senior. He had 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight season, finishing with 1,245 yards on 156 carries (8.0 yards/carry) and 9 touchdowns and added 267 yards and two more TDs on 25 catches (10.7 yards/catch).

He averaged 113.2 scrimmage yards/game last year, compared to Williams' 103.6 yards/game. Carter had a great week at the Senior Bowl and may have put himself into Day 2 consideration.

For his UNC career, Carter played in 44 games (24 starts), had 514 carries for 3,404 yards (6.6 yards/carry) and 22 touchdowns, and caught 82 passes for 656 yards and six TDs. He's the fourth Tar Heel to eclipse 3,400 rushing yards in his career and set the school records for most rush yards/carry in a game (12.8), season (8.0) and career (6.6). He also averaged 20.3 yards on 32 career kickoff returns.

North Carolina HC Mack Brown, serving as something of an nfl.com draft analyst at the Tar Heels' pro day, has compared Carter/Williams to Southern Cal's Reggie Bush/LenDale White of 2004-05 "because of their amount of yardage. I would say they've got to step it up to make sure they live up to that level of expectation. But both of them are great people, they stayed healthy, they didn't turn the ball over, they can block, they can catch, they're smart, they're really good in space but powerful enough to run inside. Javonte will run over you and Michael has that patience. They're both guaranteed NFL backs."