Jets S Jamal Adams Keeps Focus on Playoffs at 2020 Pro Bowl

Jan 24, 2020 at 01:29 PM
For the second consecutive year, safety Jamal Adams secured his place among the top players in the league, representing the Jets at the 2020 Pro Bowl. Happy to have an opportunity to play another game Sunday in Orlando, FL, Adams has his eyes fixated on another Bowl down the line.

"I think I just continued to work hard, that was the main thing," Adams said of his third professional season that led to a second Pro Bowl invitation. "I continued to work on the little things, that was my focus. I continued to take coaching and get better and that's what it was about."

In his three-year career, the 6-1, 213-pound safety has also earned a second-team All-Pro nod in 2018 followed by a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. Last January, Adams was named Defensive MVP of the AFC's 26-7 victory over the NFC at the league's annual all-star game. This past season, Adams recorded 74 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 7 pass defenses, 1 INT, 2 FF and 2 TDs. The LSU product finished 2 sacks shy of breaking Adrian Wilson's NFL record of 8 sacks in season for a defensive back.

"I wanted to get more interceptions, but that didn't happen, so I said to hell with it, let's get more sacks," said Adams, who missed two games in December with an ankle injury. "That was a plus, but at the end of the day it's all about winning and that's what we're striving for."

Nearly all of Adams' sacks came in the latter half of the season, with his first recorded against the Dolphins in Week 9. That started a tear as Adams totaled 5.5 sacks in the following three games, including three against the Redskins in Week 11. But chasing the DB record wasn't his only goal.

Following his rookie year, Adams was snubbed for the Pro Bowl and took to Twitter and announced, "I won't miss another Pro Bowl. Believe that." So far, he's lived up to his words.

"I don't know if I'm going to miss, but say if I do miss, I don't know what I'm going to say to people," Adams said. "So, I have to continue to work hard and get better and continue to make it because I really don't want to hear from people."

With three years of experience under his belt and two Orlando trips, Adams has one goal in mind as he looks ahead to next season.

"Playoffs, it's very simple," Adams said. "That's my main goal. That's the goal I'm focused on and I just want to give us an opportunity to be in a big game."

