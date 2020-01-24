Jets S Jamal Adams Keeps Focus on Playoffs at 2020 Pro Bowl

For the second consecutive year, safety Jamal Adams secured his place among the top players in the league, representing the Jets at the 2020 Pro Bowl. Happy to have an opportunity to play another game Sunday in Orlando, FL, Adams has his eyes fixated on another Bowl down the line.

"I think I just continued to work hard, that was the main thing," Adams said of his third professional season that led to a second Pro Bowl invitation. "I continued to work on the little things, that was my focus. I continued to take coaching and get better and that's what it was about."

In his three-year career, the 6-1, 213-pound safety has also earned a second-team All-Pro nod in 2018 followed by a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. Last January, Adams was named Defensive MVP of the AFC's 26-7 victory over the NFC at the league's annual all-star game. This past season, Adams recorded 74 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 7 pass defenses, 1 INT, 2 FF and 2 TDs. The LSU product finished 2 sacks shy of breaking Adrian Wilson's NFL record of 8 sacks in season for a defensive back.